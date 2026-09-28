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Home / Finance / News / I-T dept extends corporate tax audit, ITR filing deadlines by three weeks

I-T dept extends corporate tax audit, ITR filing deadlines by three weeks

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the due dates for both the compliances have been extended

income tax

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

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The Income Tax Department on Monday extended by 21 days the due date for ITR filing and submission of audit report by corporates for assessment year 2026-27.

Accordingly, corporates will now have to file income tax return for AY'27 by November 21, instead of October 31. Similarly, the due date for tax audit report submission has been extended from September 30 to October 21.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the due dates for both the compliances have been extended.

Tax practitioners have been demanding an extension of the corporate statutory audit report and ITR filing deadline from September 30 citing compressed audit window following the August 31 deadline for filing ITR in non-audit cases.

 

Nangia & Co LLP Senior Partner Amit Agarwal, said the extension shows that the CBDT has taken cognisance of the genuine challenges being faced by taxpayers and tax professionals during the current compliance cycle.

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"The additional 21 days will provide much-needed breathing space to businesses to complete their tax audits, undertake necessary reconciliations and ensure that the information reported in the tax return is accurate and appropriately supported," Agarwal added.

The last date for filing ITR for salaried taxpayers is July 31, while it is August 31 for those with income from business or profession, but are not required to get their books of accounts audited.

The I-T department had earlier said that a record over 7.8 crore ITRs have been filed for assessment year 2026-27 till August 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : income tax returns ITR filing Finance News

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 6:02 PM IST