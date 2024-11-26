Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Indian banks write off Rs 1.7 trillion in loans in FY24, shows govt data

Indian banks write off Rs 1.7 trillion in loans in FY24, shows govt data

Loan write-offs by banks in FY24 are the lowest in the last five years

Loan

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian banks have written off loans worth Rs 1.7 trillion in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), compared to Rs 2.08 trillion in FY23, according to data shared by Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.
 
Loan write-offs by banks in FY24 are the lowest in the last five years. In FY20, banks had written off loans worth Rs 2.34 trillion; in FY21, they wrote off Rs 2.03 trillion; and in FY22, the number was Rs 1.75 trillion, the data showed.
 
In FY24, Punjab National Bank wrote off the highest amount of loans worth Rs 18,317 crore, followed by Union Bank of India (Rs 18,264 crore) and State Bank of India (Rs 16,161 crore).
 
 
Among private sector banks, HDFC Bank wrote off loans worth Rs 11,030 crore; ICICI Bank’s write-off was Rs 6,198 crore; and Axis Bank’s write-offs amounted to Rs 8,346 crore, the data showed.
 
Banks write off fully provisioned non-performing assets (NPAs) as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) norms and bank board-approved policies.
 
In his response, Chaudhary said, “Such write-offs do not result in the waiver of liabilities of borrowers and therefore, write-offs do not benefit the borrower. The borrowers continue to be liable for repayment, and banks continue to pursue recovery actions initiated in these accounts.”
 

Also Read

bonds

Infra bond issuances by banks set to surpass Rs 1 trillion in FY25

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Delegates of 18 nations join RBI conference for Global South central banks

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Be vigilant for concentrations in biz models: RBI Guv Das to bank boards

Bank

PSBs show robust performance in H1 with 26% net profit growth: FinMin

Climate change, global warming

Multilateral banks crucial to financing fight against global warming

Topics : Banks loans Bad loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon