Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian Rupee strengthens by 13 paise, rises for sixth-straight day

Indian Rupee strengthens by 13 paise, rises for sixth-straight day

The domestic currency ended 13 paise stronger at 86.44 against the greenback after closing at 86.57 on Tuesday

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency (Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Rupee closed stronger against the US Dollar for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as lower crude oil prices outweighed Dollar firmness.  
The local unit ended 13 paise stronger at 86.44 against the greenback after closing at 86.57 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data. The rupee has appreciated for the sixth consecutive day, the longest gaining streak since September last year.   The curreny has gained over 1.2 per cent in March so far, tracking the fall in the dollar index. Meanwhile, during the current financial year, it witnessed a 3.60 per cent fall. The dollar index — a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was up 0.35 per cent at 103.60. 
 
 
The Rupee depreciated in early trade following slight weakness in Asian currencies and the Middle East tensions, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. RBI has announced fresh open market operations (OMO) to ease the liquidity position which is short by Rs 2.50 trillion, he said. While these moves aim to curb the liquidity concern, they could also exert downward pressure on the rupee, experts said.    Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has likely been "opportunistically" absorbing dollar inflows over the past few sessions, probably to replenish the forex reserves expended on supporting the rupee over the past few months, according to reports.
  Foreign institutional investors finally turned net buyers injecting Rs 1,462.96 crores into Indian equities. Global funds have pulled out Rs 1.47 trillion from domestic stocks so far this year. 

Also Read

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee falls 10 paise to 86.66 against US dollar during early trade

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Indian Rupee snaps five-day gains, opens 8 paise weak as Dollar strengthens

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee logs longest winning streak in six months amid Dollar weakness

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee rises 10 paise to 86.71 against US dollar during early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee opens strong at 86.76/$ despite persistent FPI selling

 
Crude oil prices slipped after a two day gain as global excess supply of crude oil overshadowed escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude oil was down 0.74 per cent to $70.04 per barrel, while WTI crude was down 0.87 per cent at 66.32 per barrel as of 3:30 PM IST. 
 
Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs and sector-specific trade restrictions which are set to be rolled out on April 2 could create further pressure on the rupee, according to Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors. "After giving a breakdown of Head-and-Shoulders pattern, the rupee has been in a strong momentum with 86.80 acting as a strong resistance, while a further breach below 86.50 could pave a path towards 86.20-86.00." 
 

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI 'passively' absorbing dollar inflows over past sessions, say traders

Banner-UPI

NPCI's international arm partners with Singapore fintech to expand UPI

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank's liquidity adequate, capitalisation strong: Rating agencies

A number of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have tapped into the debt capital market ahead of the festival season to meet increasing credit demand as bank funding slows.

S&P upgrades ratings for Shriram Finance, Muthoot & Sammaan Capital

Premiumincome tax bill, income tax, tax

Income-Tax Bill expands scope of AMT, increasing tax burden on LLPs

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon