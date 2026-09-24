Friday, September 25, 2026 | 12:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Irdai's fee cap proposal rattles distributors; insurance stocks tumble

Irdai's fee cap proposal rattles distributors; insurance stocks tumble

Irdai's proposed commission caps could hit distributor incomes, with banks and NBFCs facing pressure from lower payouts on insurance products

Insurance, Insurance sector

Representative image

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The regulator’s proposed commission caps could pressure insurance-distribution income, particularly for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with multiple insurer tieups, incentive-led payouts and loan-linked products. L&T Finance is the most exposed among NBFCs, with insurance commissions contributing 26 per cent of FY26 profit before tax, while Piramal Finance’s share was 38.4 per cent in FY25; Axis Bank and HDFC Bank face greater exposure among large private lenders. ALSO READ: Insurance distributors bleed as Irdai proposes sharp commission cuts NBFC-sourced life premiums nearly trebled to ₹10,300 crore in FY25, with 42 per cent paid out as commissions. Distributors could face 30-66 per cent cuts, prompting consolidation and slower growth. Shares of online distributors PB Fintech and Turtlemint plunged 36 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. 
 
  

More From This Section

Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

75% traders may not face UPI levy, says NPCI MD & CEO Dilip Asbe

UPI transactions, UPI, Digital Payments

MDR on UPI payments: What customers, merchants need to know from Oct 15

fintech AI India, agentic AI fintech, agentic payments, Paytm AI, Pine Labs P3P, Razorpay AI, Cashfree Payments, Juspay, NPCI UAP, Unified Agentic Protocol, UPI agentic payments, AI agents payments, fintech margins, AI payments India

Fintechs race to expand merchant networks as MDR returns to UPI paymentspremium

Rohit Jain, Deputy Governor, RBI

FCNR(B) funds find a runway ahead of festival season-led credit demand

Credit Card

Credit card spends fall 2.8% to ₹2.02 trillion in August, shows RBI data

Topics : IRDAI Insurance Banks NBFCs L&T Finance

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 11:53 PM IST