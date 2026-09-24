Irdai's fee cap proposal rattles distributors; insurance stocks tumble
Irdai's proposed commission caps could hit distributor incomes, with banks and NBFCs facing pressure from lower payouts on insurance products
Aathira Varier Mumbai
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The regulator’s proposed commission caps could pressure insurance-distribution income, particularly for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with multiple insurer tieups, incentive-led payouts and loan-linked products. L&T Finance is the most exposed among NBFCs, with insurance commissions contributing 26 per cent of FY26 profit before tax, while Piramal Finance’s share was 38.4 per cent in FY25; Axis Bank and HDFC Bank face greater exposure among large private lenders. ALSO READ: Insurance distributors bleed as Irdai proposes sharp commission cuts NBFC-sourced life premiums nearly trebled to ₹10,300 crore in FY25, with 42 per cent paid out as commissions. Distributors could face 30-66 per cent cuts, prompting consolidation and slower growth. Shares of online distributors PB Fintech and Turtlemint plunged 36 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.
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Topics : IRDAI Insurance Banks NBFCs L&T Finance
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 11:53 PM IST