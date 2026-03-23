Mule networks remain difficult threat in loan frauds, scams: Report

Mule networks remain a major driver of loan frauds and e-commerce scams, with operations increasingly turning transnational and concentrated in South and Southeast Asian regions such as Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, even as domestic scam activity continues to rise, according to a report.

Nearly one in every two Indian enterprises identified mule networks as a structurally difficult threat, followed by social engineering at 33 per cent, a report by technology service platform Bureau shows.

The report added that fraud operations were not isolated incidents but coordinated rings operating across states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and adjoining areas. These areas combined scams such as social engineering, mule accounts, and payments fraud.

Scams linked to cross-border sites in Southeast Asia cost Indian users Rs 8,500 crore in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), involving phishing, job offers, and digital arrest schemes.

The report added that synthetic identities, which combine real and fake credentials, were used to bypass verification.

Industry Dominant fraud vectors Loss (in Rs crore) Mule/Laundering pathways Banking, NBFCs Account takeover, new account fraud, social engineering, ATM/card skimming Banks: 12,250 NBFCs: 1,890 Multi-state accounts, layered fund transfers Blended ones combined legitimate signals with fraud and were harder to detect. To bring some perspective, more than 75,000 synthetic accounts contributed to Rs 2,115 crore in losses in 2025.

Fintech, payments UPI-linked fraud, wallet hacking, social engineering UPI: 805 Wallets: 1,420 Prepaid wallets, multiple UPI accounts, overseas transfers

eCommerce and Marketplaces Account takeover, promo abuse, fake returns, gift card scams 3150 Refunds, gift cards converted via intermediaries/P2P wallets

Digital Lending Synthetic borrower identities, fake documentation, loan stacking 2,115 Third-party wallets, cash-out agents

Source: Bureau