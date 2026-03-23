Monday, March 23, 2026 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Mule networks remain difficult threat in loan frauds, scams: Report

Mule networks remain difficult threat in loan frauds, scams: Report

Mule networks continue to drive frauds and scams, with operations turning transnational and causing heavy losses for Indian users, according to a Bureau report

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Scams linked to cross-border sites in Southeast Asia cost Indian users Rs 8,500 crore in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), involving phishing, job offers, and digital arrest schemes. (Representative Picture)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mule networks remain a major driver of loan frauds and e-commerce scams, with operations increasingly turning transnational and concentrated in South and Southeast Asian regions such as Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, even as domestic scam activity continues to rise, according to a report.
 
Nearly one in every two Indian enterprises identified mule networks as a structurally difficult threat, followed by social engineering at 33 per cent, a report by technology service platform Bureau shows.
 
The report added that fraud operations were not isolated incidents but coordinated rings operating across states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and adjoining areas. These areas combined scams such as social engineering, mule accounts, and payments fraud.
 
 
Scams linked to cross-border sites in Southeast Asia cost Indian users Rs 8,500 crore in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), involving phishing, job offers, and digital arrest schemes.
 
The report added that synthetic identities, which combine real and fake credentials, were used to bypass verification.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve bank

RBI to conduct ₹1 trn overnight variable rate repo auction on Mar 23

WTO

WTO reforms, e-commerce, investment facilitation to dominate MC14 talkspremium

CIBIL Score

First-time credit monitoring rises 27%; user base hits 183 mn: CIBIL report

Annual government spending has shot up. Fiscal deficit concerns remain. Between the Centre and states, sometimes one has scored over the other. An overview of government finances since 1975

FY27 funds won't be enough to meet targets under key programmes: Mospi

audit, nfra

NFRA suggests stronger internal control operations for audit companies

 
Blended ones combined legitimate signals with fraud and were harder to detect. To bring some perspective, more than 75,000 synthetic accounts contributed to Rs 2,115 crore in losses in 2025. 
Industry Dominant fraud vectors Loss (in Rs crore)
Mule/Laundering pathways
  
Banking, NBFCs Account takeover,  new account fraud,  social engineering,  ATM/card skimming Banks: 12,250  NBFCs: 1,890
Multi-state  accounts, layered  fund transfers
  Fintech, payments UPI-linked fraud,  wallet hacking,  social engineering UPI: 805  Wallets: 1,420
Prepaid wallets,  multiple UPI accounts,  overseas transfers
  eCommerce  and  Marketplaces Account takeover,  promo abuse, fake  returns, gift card  scams 3150
Refunds, gift cards  converted via  intermediaries/P2P  wallets
  Digital  Lending Synthetic borrower  identities, fake  documentation,  loan stacking 2,115
Third-party wallets,  cash-out agents
  Source: Bureau  

More From This Section

funds

RDI Fund draws 200 applications; venture capital firms dominate entriespremium

forex cash dollar deposit

Forex reserves adequate to cushion against external shocks, says RBI

RBI

West Asia war, fresh US trade probes fuel market volatility: RBI bulletin

RBI, Reserve bank

RBI bought $2.5 billion in January on a net basis, shows bulletin

Indian Rupee, US Dollar, Rupee vs Dollar

RBI firefights to keep rupee afloat amid outflows, external pressurespremium

Topics : loans e commerce Finance News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayPM Modi in Lok SabhaGold and Silver Rate TodayJP Power Share PriceIran War Impact on Gold, Share & CryptoStock Market CrashMotorola Razr Fold SpecsMarket in Panic ModePersonal Finance