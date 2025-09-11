Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI acquires 4.16-acre Nariman Point land from MMRCL for ₹3,472 crore

RBI acquires 4.16-acre Nariman Point land from MMRCL for ₹3,472 crore

According to the documents, RBI has purchased the land for self-use and commercial purposes. The central bank's current headquarters is located in the Fort area of South Mumbai

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has acquired a 4.16-acre land parcel at Nariman Point, a prime business district in Mumbai, for Rs 3,472 crore from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL). The transaction was registered on September 5 and incurred a stamp duty of Rs 208.3 crore, according to registration documents accessed through CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
Central bank’s plans for the property 
According to the documents, RBI has purchased the land for self-use and commercial purposes. The central bank’s current headquarters is located in the Fort area of South Mumbai. The land, measuring 16,842 square metres, was earlier recorded as government property and held by the Government of Maharashtra.
 
 
Background of land transfer to MMRCL 
A government resolution in March 2023 transferred the land to MMRCL with absolute rights to own, use, develop, transfer, or sell. The resolution also allowed MMRCL to enter into third-party transactions regarding the property. RBI, through a letter dated November 8, 2024, expressed its willingness to acquire the land for its own use and business activities.

Relocation and rehabilitation settlement 
The land earlier housed government offices and a political party office, totalling 1,13,500 square feet (10,544.41 square metres) of carpet area, which required rehabilitation or relocation. However, following discussions, RBI’s obligation to provide alternate premises was waived. Instead, the central bank paid a mutually agreed amount to MMRCL, releasing it from any past, present, or future rehabilitation obligations.
 
Final settlement and transfer terms 
At a meeting chaired by the chief secretary, Government of Maharashtra, on May 29, 2025, it was agreed that a payment of Rs 600.82 crore would cover the cost of the rehabilitation area. Through the sale deed, MMRCL and RBI agreed that the land would be transferred on a freehold basis.

Reserve Bank of India RBI Mumbai Real Estate

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

