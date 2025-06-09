New business premium of life insurers in May grows around 13%, shows data

New business premium (NBP) of life insurers grew 12.68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 30,463 crore in May, supported by healthy growth from private sector life insurance companies.
Data released by the Life Insurance Council shows state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recorded 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in NBP to Rs 18,405.05 crore, while private sector life insurers posted 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in NBP to Rs 12,058 crore.
Among large private sector insurers, SBI Life Insurance’s growth inched up 25.33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,950 crore, HDFC Life’s premium grew 33 per cent to Rs 3,022 crore, and ICICI Prudential Life’s premium rose 6.79 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,407.25 crore. Axis Max Life Insurance’s premium improved by 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 845.79 crore.
Also Read
Meanwhile, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s premium slipped 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 745.25 crore.
Individual business grew 3.35 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,611 crore, while group business expanded by 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,851.8 crore.
The number of policies issued by life insurers dropped 10.43 per cent Y-o-Y to 16.73 lakh, with LIC’s new policies declining 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 10.68 lakh and private life insurance policies slipping 2.02 per cent Y-o-Y to 6.045 lakh.
In April-May 2025, new business premiums grew by 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 52,427.4 crore. LIC’s premium rose 10.12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 32,015.7 crore, while private insurers recorded nearly 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 20,411.7 crore in premiums.