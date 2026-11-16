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Home / Finance / News / PhonePe, Google Pay trail smaller apps in RuPay credit card UPI features

PhonePe, Google Pay trail smaller apps in RuPay credit card UPI features

Despite dominating UPI transactions, PhonePe and Google Pay lag smaller rivals such as Cred, Paytm and HDFC Bank on RuPay credit card features, including biometrics and AutoPay

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Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

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PhonePe and Google Pay, the two largest apps on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), trail smaller rivals on RuPay credit card offerings on the payments system, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) showed.
 
The two top players processed 77.4 per cent of all UPI transactions in September. Apps such as Cred, HDFC Bank, and Paytm lead on Rupay-linked credit card payments on UPI, across features such as biometric authentication, equated monthly installment (EMI) conversions, and autopay, respectively, in October.   
 
The data comes at a time when sources in the industry believe larger players are not competing on RuPay credit cards on UPI, even as NPCI seeks to expand their adoption. RuPay credit cards are the only credit cards allowed to be linked on UPI. 
 
 
In autopay, which covers recurring payments, PhonePe and Google Pay together held 22.8 per cent share of RuPay credit card transactions on UPI in October. Paytm alone had 40 per cent, though its share of all UPI transactions in September was 8.1 per cent.
 
More than half (54.7 per cent) of Cred’s RuPay credit card transactions on UPI of up to ₹10,000 were approved through biometric authentication, where users confirm a payment with a fingerprint or face scan, instead of entering a UPI PIN, leading the segment. 

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Credit on UPI fintech Kiwi and travel fintech Scapia processed 29.14 per cent and 26.28 per cent of all such transactions through biometrics, ranking second and third, respectively. 
 
PhonePe comes closest in EMI conversion, which lets users turn a RuPay credit card payment on UPI into installments. It contributed 17.7 per cent of such spending by value in October, ranking second behind HDFC Bank's app at 19.6 per cent. 
 
In 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed linkage of RuPay credit cards with UPI. The linkage is exclusive to the RuPay and UPI network, both operated by the NPCI. 
 
The linkage enables users to link their cards to their UPI ID, allowing customers to transact at merchants who accept the payment method. 

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Topics : PhonePe Google Pay RuPay cards UPI transactions

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 8:09 PM IST