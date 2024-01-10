Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rajay Kumar Sinha appointed as Irdai member finance & investment for 3 yrs

Sinha is currently serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBI Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of the State Bank of India

IRDAI

IRDAI

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has appointed Rajay Kumar Sinha as the Whole-Time Member (Finance and Investment) of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for a period of three years.

Sinha is currently serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBI Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of the State Bank of India. He also holds the position of Deputy Managing Director at SBI, Corporate Centre, Mumbai.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajay Kumar Sinha, presently serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, State Bank of India Capital Markets, to the post of Whole-Time Member (Finance and Investment), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” according to a letter from the appointments committee.

Sinha, who joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1991, has worked across several banking verticals such as Treasury, International Banking, and Retail Banking.

Before his tenure at SBI Capital Markets, he headed the treasury operations of SBI, encompassing its investment portfolio, money market, equity, private equity, and forex operations. Sinha has managed the Financial Institution Relationship and also handled treasury operations and Asset Liability Management (ALM) of SBI’s overseas operations.

The post of Whole-Time Member in IRDAI had become vacant after Rakesh Joshi retired in November, having reached the age of 62.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Cen banks to intervene more in bond mkt; regulation needs review: ICMA

SBI raising $300 mn via medium term bonds, assigned BBB- ratings by S&P

Rupee dwindles 4 paise, reaches 83.17 against US dollar in early trade

States lag Centre in capex push so far in FY24: CAG-Bank of Baroda data

Health check for healers: The big audit firms are under the NFRA lens

Topics : IRDAI sbi finance capital market IRDAI budget IRDAI insurance companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon