Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rupee dwindles 4 paise, reaches 83.17 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 83.17 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid selling of equities by foreign investors and an upward movement in crude oil prices

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 83.17 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid selling of equities by foreign investors and an upward movement in crude oil prices.
Subdued sentiment in the domestic equity markets also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.13 and slipped to 83.17 against the greenback, down 4 paise from its previous close.
The domestic currency settled 1 paisa higher at 83.13 on Tuesday.
The range-bound movement in the Indian currency was attributed to investors' concern over upcoming inflation numbers of India as well as the US to be released this week.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent lower at 102.26 on Wednesday.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.23 per cent to USD 77.77 per barrel.
In the domestic equity market, 30-share benchmark Sensex was trading 28.34 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 71,357.87. The broader Nifty fell 7.85 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 21,537.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 990.90 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.08 against US dollar in third straight session

Viral blue-eyed chaiwala from Pak now owns a cafe in London, details here

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee dwindles 3 paise, reaches 83.19 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

States lag Centre in capex push so far in FY24: CAG-Bank of Baroda data

Health check for healers: The big audit firms are under the NFRA lens

States continue to pay high coupon on debt at over two-year high of 7.72%

Results preview: Insurers may see compression in Q3 profit margin

Public issues of corporate bond zoom to four-year high, shows data

Topics : Rupee-dollar swap Rupee vs dollar Dollar dominance Dollar rise india forex reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon