Home / Finance / News / RBI advances OMO auction, announces VRR after bond yields surge

RBI advances OMO auction, announces VRR after bond yields surge

10-year bond yield at 6.72%, highest since March 2025

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI advances OMO bond purchases to curb rising yields as 10-year G-sec hits 6.72%, while markets stay cautious ahead of the Union Budget.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India advanced its bond purchase via open market operation (OMO) to January 29 and February 5, as compared to February 5, 2026, and February 12, 2026, after the yield on the 10-year benchmark government security surged to 6.72 per cent — the highest since March 4, 2025.
 
The RBI will infuse Rs 50,000 crore in each of the two tranches of the OMO. While the auction dates were advanced, the amount of fund infusion remained the same.
 
Market participants anticipate that advancing the OMO auction dates gives the RBI space to conduct more such operations. They said the amount of fund infusion was lower than expected, which impacted yields on Tuesday.
 
 
The yield on the 10-year benchmark, 6.48% 2035, was at 6.72 per cent on Tuesday, as against 6.66 per cent on Friday.
 
On Tuesday, the RBI also announced a variable rate repo (VRR) auction of Rs 50,000 crore for Wednesday, January 28.

“In FY26, despite a rate-cut cycle, yields remained elevated. In FY27, at best, there is likely to be a prolonged pause, with no Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index inclusion and significantly higher supply.
 
“As a result, dependence on the RBI to bridge the demand–supply gap for G-secs will increase. Given the market’s forward-looking nature, these measures may only help stabilise yields, with a rally possible only if the Union Budget surprises with lower-than-expected borrowing,” she added.
 
Bond market participants said that despite softer inflation and a bias towards lower interest rates, the large supply of bonds is likely to keep yields high. They expect the 10-year benchmark yield to remain in the 6.60–6.70 per cent range till the borrowing announcement in the Budget.
 
“There were expectations of a larger amount of OMO. In relation to that, only Rs 1 trillion of OMO was announced, and in addition, a 90-day VRR was announced, which the market takes as negative because there will be no rate cut in the near future. Also, the buying momentum in the market was lacklustre,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee has reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent in the December review, taking the total rate cut in this cycle to 125 basis points. The next review of the monetary policy is scheduled for February 4–6.
 
Market participants remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget for FY27 on Sunday. Dealers also pointed to the lack of positive triggers as they await the borrowing programme to be announced in the Budget. Further, traders were selling to make room for the fresh supply of Rs 32,000 crore of the 2035 government bond at Friday’s auction.
 
“PSU banks have become less active in the market. There are no fresh and positive cues in the market. Right now, it is better not to go for aggressive buying, especially of the 10-year paper,” said a dealer with a public sector bank.
 
Market participants said that the banking system liquidity surplus continues to remain below 1 per cent of banks’ net demand and time liabilities due to a lack of government spending, despite the central bank’s continued efforts to infuse liquidity into the market.
 
Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated against the dollar on Tuesday, driven by broadly weaker dollar demand and a boost from a landmark trade agreement between India and the European Union, which is expected to cut tariffs on nearly all Indian exports.
 
The rupee closed at 91.72 per dollar, up 0.25 per cent from the previous close.
 
“We expect the rupee to trade with a mild positive bias, supported by improved domestic sentiment following the India–EU FTA, while weakness in the US dollar index could provide additional support,” said a dealer with a state-owned bank.

