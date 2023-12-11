Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

RBI allows REs to use HDFC Bank-Crunchfish AB's offline payments product

HDFC Bank had stated that it would roll out this service as part of a limited pilot for four months in over 16 cities and towns across India

RBI

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given a nod for regulated entities such as banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to adopt an offline digital payments product made by HDFC Bank in collaboration with Sweden's Crunchfish AB.

"The product of the aforesaid entity (HDFC Bank-Crunchfish AB) has now exited the Regulatory Sandbox (RS) and may be considered for adoption by Regulated Entities subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements," RBI said in a notification.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The product ‘Offline Retail Payments' lets customers and merchants transact offline. The solution, which functions in the absence of a network connection, is aimed at enhancing the adoption of digital payments in regions that lack sufficient network capacities.

For instance, as part of the product, merchants can receive an instant payment confirmation in an offline mode. A transaction is settled when a merchant or a customer goes online.

In February this year, HDFC Bank launched the pilot, in partnership with Crunchfish, to test offline digital payments for merchants and customers after the regulator in September 2022 selected the entity under the 'On Tap' application facility for the theme 'Retail Payments' of the Regulatory Sandbox to conduct a 'test phase' of the product.

HDFC Bank had stated that it would roll out this service as part of a limited pilot for four months in over 16 cities and towns across India.

As part of the testing phase, the bank capped the limit of an offline transaction at Rs 200.

It had partnered with IDFC First Bank to showcase off-us transactions with other banks' customers and merchants. Further, it had enrolled M2P Fintech to build customer and merchant apps for the pilot.

"This innovation will accelerate financial inclusion in remote areas by enabling the adoption of digital payments as both merchants and customers can do transactions without any network. HDFC Bank is committed to bringing more digital innovations and payment solutions to its customers and merchants," Parag Rao, Country Head for Payments Business, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and Marketing at HDFC Bank, had said in February.
 

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire

Over 679,500 central govt pensioners as of Mar 2023: Finance Minsitry

RBI cautions against misleading advertisements on loan waiver offers

Connected lending: Influence of business houses likely to be curbed

Sebi to introduce fast track concept for public issuance of debt securities

FinMin to empanel bankers, law firms for OFS disinvestment, dribbling

In 2019, RBI introduced a Regulatory Sandbox to encourage responsible innovation in financial services, promote efficiency, and expand consumer benefits.
Topics : RBI NBFCs Digital Payments HDFC Bank

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon