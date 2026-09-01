RBI appoints Suman Ray as executive director with effect from September 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday appointed Suman Ray as executive director (ED) with effect from September 1, 2026.

As executive director, Ray will look after the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) and the Premises Department.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Ray was serving as regional director for Maharashtra. As a career central banker, Ray has more than three decades of experience at the RBI, having worked in several areas, including currency management, financial inclusion, payment and settlement systems, consumer education and protection, and human resources. Ray has also served as secretary to the Western Area Local Board.