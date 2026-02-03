RBI asks banks to stay open on March 31 to close FY26 govt accounts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said the government has asked banks handling government receipts and payments to remain open on March 31, 2026, to ensure that all government transactions are accounted for within the current financial year.

Hence, the RBI has asked agency banks to keep all branches dealing with government business open for customer transactions on Tuesday, March 31. The move is aimed at facilitating the timely booking of receipts and payments pertaining to the financial year 2025–26, which concludes on the same day.

According to the advisory, banks are also required to give adequate publicity regarding the availability of banking services on that day so that government departments, taxpayers and other stakeholders can complete their transactions without disruption.