RBI issues advisory to regulated entities for Mythos-related cyber threats

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it is mindfully prepared for handling cyber security threats related to Mythos and has issued an advisory to regulated entities for their preparedness.

"We have issued the required advisories. We remain fully prepared in terms of handling cyber security threats of this nature as well as conventional threats," said Deputy Governor Swaminathan J at the post-monetary policy press meet.

Anthropic has expanded the availability of its Mythos AI models to over 15 more countries, including India. According to Swaminathan, this project is with select corporates and financial entities having access to the project. However, details are still fully awaited.

Mythos is an artificial intelligence-based cyber security system developed by Anthropic to detect software vulnerabilities and emerging cyber risks before malicious actors can exploit them.

“Once this opportunity opens up, how exactly to make use of it in consultation with the government and with other regulators, we will take further steps,” he said.

This system has been engaging our attention, both at the government level and at the financial sector inter-regulatory forum level. RBI, in consultation with the government and other regulators, will take further steps once the contours of participation become clear.

“We are mindfully prepared in terms of handling cyber security threats of this nature as well as the conventional nature. And we will keep the market informed once we have full details as to how we plan to handle this,” he said.