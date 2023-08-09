Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

RBI may tighten cash conditions, but it's unlikely to hike CRR: Traders

The banking system liquidity surplus has averaged around Rs 2.5 trillion ($30.19 billion) in August, up from Rs 1.6 trillion in July

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Dharamraj Dhutia
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India may look to tighten domestic rupee liquidity to quell inflationary pressures but will refrain from permanent cash withdrawal, several traders and analysts said ahead of Thursday's monetary policy review.
The central bank is expected to hold policy rates steady but could turn more hawkish given that inflation in July is likely to have risen above its comfort band.
Reducing surplus liquidity, which could fuel inflation, could be one way of signalling a tougher stance.
"Liquidity is an area where RBI could surprise markets by being more hawkish than perceived," said Ashutosh Tikekar, head of global markets - India at BNP Paribas.
The banking system liquidity surplus has averaged around 2.5 trillion rupees ($30.19 billion) in August, up from 1.6 trillion rupees in July.

Also Read

JSW Cement signs $50 mn green loan agreement with French lender BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys Bandhan Bank shares for Rs 187 cr

BoB-backed IndiaFirst Life Insurance gets Sebi approval to launch IPO

JSW Cement raises Rs 400 cr via sustainability-linked loan from BNP Paribas

Rupee settles flat at 82.03 against dollar, supported by positive equities

RBI MPC: Repo rate announcement by Governor Das tomorrow; all you must know

Govt broadens access to 'vostro' accounts to facilitate rupee trade

CAG asks FinMin to put in place online Customs refund system for efficiency

Credit card default increases by 1.94% to Rs 4,072 crore in FY23-24

28% GST on casinos, online gaming, racing to up revenue collection: FM

To reduce this on a durable basis, the RBI could raise the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks from the current 4.5%.
Tikekar, however, says that it's more likely the RBI will restart variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, used to suck out cash for shorter periods of time.
However, the RBI's VRRR auctions of late, including the last one on July 11, were met with reluctance by banks, which could be why the RBI is considering other measures.
However, too drastic a step could push up bond yields, which are already at near four-month highs.
"Any major step would force overnight rates above the repo rate and would thus be negative for the short-end," said A Prasanna, head of research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
"A lot of inflation surprise is only because of vegetables and does not warrant any action from the RBI."
The banking system liquidity rose as deposits surged after the withdrawal of 2000-rupee notes, and because of higher government spending and the RBI's own dollar purchases in the spot forex market.
This has pushed the overnight interbank rate to an average of 6.38% in August, below the repo rate of 6.5%. The TREPS rate, which reflects the cost of money for non-banks, has remained close to 6.25%, the lower end of India's interest rate corridor.
Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global said the RBI may avoid a blunt tool like a CRR hike, and could consider VRRRs and a sell/buy forex swap.
In such a move, the central bank would sell dollars and absorb rupee liquidity while entering into a contract to reverse the transaction at a later date. ($1 = 82.8075 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI Interest rate hike CRR MPC meet monetary policy

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon