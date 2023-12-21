RBI norms: NBFCs start provision, assessing impact for AIF exposure

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) and IIFL Finance have informed the exchanges that they have started making provisions after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came out with norms on lenders’ exposure in alternative investment funds (AIF).

Piramal Enterprises has decided to adjust Rs 3,164 crore worth exposure in AIFs in its financial statements through capital funds or provisions. PEL has an NBFC licence, which is also the parent Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Of the total Rs 3,817 crore worth investments by Piramal Enterprises (PEL) and Piramal Capital & Housing Finance in AIF units, only Rs 653 crore are in funds with no exposure to any debtor companies.

“Of the remaining Rs 3,164 crores, Rs 1,737 crores worth of downstream investments have been made by the AIF into 3 entities that are (or were in the last 12 months) debtor companies of PEL (consolidated),” PEL said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

IIFL Finance disclosed that its subsidiary IIFL Home Finance Limited holds investments of Rs 161 crores under the priority distribution model which if not liquidated will require 100 per cent deduction from its capital.

IIFL Finance informed the investors that its AIF Investments aggregating to Rs 909.81 crores do not include any downstream investments to which it has a loan or investments exposure.

The firm also has Rs 3.28 crore outstanding debt exposures in downstream firms of the total Rs 21.37 crore investments in its IIFL Fintech fund.

The shares of IIFL Finance closed at Rs 595.6 on BSE, down by over 3.5 per cent on Thursday’s trade. The shares of PEL too closed in red at Rs 882 apiece after recovering from the day’s lows.

While official disclosures from other financial institutions are awaited, a report by IIFL Securities indicates that over 61 per cent of the total investments by Indiabulls Housing Finance is in AIFs. However, AIFs constitute only 5.3 per cent of its total loans.

Further, the report estimates Edelweiss to have 11.4 per cent of their total investments in AIFs and the total exposure to AIFs as a share of loans to be around 4.4 per cent.

As per the report, the banks have immaterial exposure towards these investments.

Queries sent to Indiabulls, Edelweiss Financials, Sundaram Alternates, and NABARD remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

RBI on Tuesday restricted banks and financial institutions to invest in AIFs where there is any downstream link or exposure in a debtor firm. If the bank or NBFC already has an exposure or lent to the debtor firm in the last 12 months, then it cannot invest in an AIF investing in the same company. RBI directed them to liquidate such assets within 30 days or keep 100 per cent provisions for the same in case of missing the timeline.

With the loophole plugged, IIFL Securities expects some stressed accounts to be recognised as NPAs in the coming quarters and potential mark-to-market losses for lenders as they liquidate these investments within the 30-day timeline.

As per sources, the members of Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) — an industry body for AIFs, convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss their submissions on the RBI directive.

At a recent conference for IVCA, an official of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had urged the industry to adhere to more transparent data disclosures. Further, the market regulator has mandated valuation norms for AIFs in a bid to get more information on the underlying assets.

Industry experts said that as the RBI advisory puts a blanket restriction for financial institutions with downstream links, there will be a significant impact on the inflows in AIFs. The investable pool for AIFs will be reduced.

“In terms of banks/ AIFs dealing with these restrictions, the possibility of banks/ NBFCs routing their investments through their group companies cannot be ruled out as there appears to be no specific restriction on routing the investment through group companies,” said Siddharth Srivastava, Partner, Khaitan & Co.

Another industry official said that the investments might route through family offices and trusts as the co-investment approach has been rising.

As of June 2023, AIFs raised a total investment commitment of Rs 8.44 trillion across the three categories with the highest commitment coming for category II at Rs 6.96 trillion. As of June, AIFs have made a total of Rs 3.5 trillion investments—showed data by the market regulator.

The RBI advisory followed concerns on evergreening of loans through AIFs—a pooled investment vehicle which invests in assets like real estate, startups, private equity, SMEs, venture debt, etc. The market regulator had shared the data on the possible circumventions of the financial sector norms to RBI.