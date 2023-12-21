Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian banks' liquidity deficit at 8-yr high, traders eye repo rollover

ndian banking system is facing a widening liquidity deficit, reaching levels last seen in 2016, that may prompt the central bank to provide another round of short-term cash infusion

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pumped Rs one trillion ($12.01 billion) through a seven-day variable rate repo (VRR), marking the first such auction in six months, with one more anticipated on Friday

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian banking system is facing a widening liquidity deficit, reaching levels last seen in 2016, that may prompt the central bank to provide another round of short-term cash infusion.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pumped Rs one trillion ($12.01 billion) through a seven-day variable rate repo (VRR), marking the first such auction in six months, with one more anticipated on Friday, 10 traders and economists said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"They should roll over the repo, or else there may be a selloff, at least in the shorter-end, (T-bills and up to three-year bonds), as most banks will face a shortfall," a treasury head at a state-run bank said.
Outflows toward advance tax payments and goods and service taxes have tightened liquidity and the situation is likely to remain unchanged through the month-end.
"The GST impact would be there for some time, so I think the RBI should roll over the repo, at least for a week, until the month-end spending comes in," said A Prasanna, head of research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
Banking system liquidity deficit rose to Rs 2.27 trillion as of Dec. 20, registering its highest level since April 1, 2016.
Liquidity deficit is likely to increase in the near-term, and is expected to be comfortable only in the first quarter of 2024, Swati Arora, a senior economist with HDFC Bank, said.
Even after the VRR, overnight rates have stayed above the upper end of the RBI's policy corridor, highlighting the extent of cash squeeze.
Call rates could rise in the absence of a VRR rollover and create confusion on the RBI's liquidity stance, with almost the entire second half of December witnessing tight conditions, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership's Prasanna said.
RBI has largely pursued an aggressive liquidity withdrawal stance since August while ensuring that there is enough cash available for banks to meet their reserve requirement needs.
Banks have also turned to fundraising through certificates of deposit to address their cash needs.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

Liquidity continues to be in deficit, banks expect RBI repo auction

Fund Pick: HDFC Short Term Debt Fund

SBI to sign 200 mn euro LoC with EIB to support climate action projects

Investment funds managers face tougher rules on investor cash calls

Digital money heist: What's behind surge in online payment fraud?

Employer sponsored health insurance cost to rise 11% in 2024: Report

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Banks banking liquidity RBI RBI repo rate GST impact

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon