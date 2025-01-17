RBI sells record $20.2 billion in November to curb forex market volatility

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold a record $20.2 billion in November to contain volatility in the foreign exchange market, while its net short position in the forward market rose further to $58.9 billion by the end of the month.
The RBI’s net outstanding forward sales at the end of October stood at $49.18 billion.
According to the central bank's monthly bulletin, the RBI bought $30.8 billion and sold $51.1 billion of foreign currency in the spot market in November.
The rupee depreciated by 0.48 per cent in November.
Market participants said the RBI intervened heavily in the foreign exchange market in November as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold domestic equities.
FII outflows were triggered by a rise in US Treasury yields after Republican candidate Donald Trump secured a decisive victory in the 47th US presidential election. Additionally, the dollar strengthened as the US Federal Reserve signalled fewer rate cuts than anticipated. The US rate-setting panel cut key rates by 25 basis points in the first week of December, against expectations of a 50 bps cut.
“The RBI had to intervene because there were outflows after the US election results, and the dollar was also moving up,” said Amit Pabari, Managing Director, CR Forex.
Foreign investors net sold $2.1 billion worth of domestic equities in November. The Dollar Index rose by 1.69 per cent to 105.73. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
The RBI was a net buyer of dollars in the first half of the current financial year (April–September), purchasing $8.52 billion during the period.
In the current financial year up to November, the central bank net sold $20.9 billion.
“The RBI was intervening in all markets because we were seeing volatility after Trump’s win. The yen was also down, and FIIs were selling,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The forward number was expected to be around $60 billion in November, so there is no surprise there,” he added.
The central bank had net sold $1.9 billion in November 2023 in the spot market. In the previous financial year, the RBI net bought $41.27 billion.