Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 82.89 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said subdued equity market sentiment and strengthening American currency weighed on the domestic unit

rupee coin

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 82.89 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday on the back of foreign funds inflow and retreating crude oil prices in the overseas market.
Forex traders said subdued equity market sentiment and strengthening American currency weighed on the domestic unit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Also, they said investors adopted cautious approach ahead of inflation and other macroeconomic data to be released in India as well as in the US later this week.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 82.88 and slipped further to 82.89 against the greenback, registering a gain of 2 paise from the previous close.
On Friday, the rupee settled 6 paise lower at 82.91 against the US dollar.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.06 per cent higher at 103.92.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.45 per cent lower at USD 82.25 per barrel.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 219.37 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 72,923.43 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 51.10 points or 0.23 per cent to 22,161.60 points.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased worth Rs 1,276.09 crore, according to exchange data.
India's forex reserves declined USD 5.24 billion to USD 617.23 billion for the week ending February 9, according to weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Also Read

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Traders puzzled why the RBI spends billions fighting stronger dollar

Rupee up 9 paise to 83.06 against US dollar backed by foreign fund inflow

Rupee appreciates marginally to 82.62 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee dwindles 3 paise, reaches 83.19 against US dollar in early trade

A rethink on priority sector norms for SFBs can be helpful: ASFBI CEO

RBI's action on Paytm PB puts the spotlight on a few lingering issues

Modi-govt focussed on innovation, tech development: Nirmala Sitharaman

Under-employment a problem for India: Panagariya as he pitches for reforms

RBI allows banks, non-banks to issue PPIs for public transport systems

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee US Dollar foreign funds Overseas fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon