RBI allows banks, non-banks to issue PPIs for public transport systems

The regulator amended guidelines for prepaid payment instruments for mass transit systems (PPI-MTS). It said such PPIs can be issued without Know Your Customer (KYC) verification of the holders

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday permitted banks and non-banks to issue prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) for public transit services such as metro, buses, rail, waterways, tolls, and parking.

The regulator amended guidelines for prepaid payment instruments for mass transit systems (PPI-MTS). It said such PPIs can be issued without Know Your Customer (KYC) verification of the holders.
“Public transport systems across the country cater to a multitude of commuters on a daily basis. To provide convenience, speed, affordability, and safety of digital modes of payment to commuters for transit services, it has been decided to permit authorised bank and non-bank PPI issuers to issue PPIs for making payments across various public transport systems,” the central bank said.

PPIs are instruments that facilitate the purchase of goods and services, financial services, remittance facilities, among others against the value stored within them.

In the latest amendment, the RBI said, PPIs for Mass Transit System (MTS) will contain the Automated Fare Collection application related to transit services, toll collection, and parking.

The outstanding amount will not exceed Rs 3,000, the regulator said. While these instruments will be reloadable in nature, withdrawal of cash, refund, or funds transfer shall not be permitted in such PPIs.

Prior to the amendment issued on Friday, a PPI-MTS was issued by mass transit system operators after receiving authorisation to issue and operate them.

“Earlier, the option to issue a PPI-MTS was allowed to MTS operators. For example, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was an MTS operator and could issue a PPI for its metro transit services. However, now, banks and non-banks can issue the same without being MTS operators,” said an official from a payment organisation.

PPIs that require RBI approval or authorisation prior to issuance are classified under two types. These include small PPIs and Full-KYC PPIs.

Small PPIs are issued by banks and non-banks after obtaining minimum details of the PPI holder. These are authorised only for the purchase of goods and services, and funds transfer or cash withdrawal from such PPIs is not permitted.

Full-KYC PPIs are issued by banks and non-banks after completing the KYC of the PPI holder. These PPIs can be used for the purchase of goods and services, funds transfer, or cash withdrawal.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

