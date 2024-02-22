Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rupee appreciates 4 paise to 82.92 against US dollar in early trade

Forex trader said, however, the Indian currency was under pressure due to subdued equity market sentiment and elevated level of crude oil prices

Rupee

The rupee settled 1 paisa higher at 82.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday, after witnessing a cumulative gain of 8 paise in the preceding two sessions.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee stayed firm for the fourth straight session and gained 4 paise to 82.92 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking a weak American currency against major overseas rivals.
Forex trader said, however, the Indian currency was under pressure due to subdued equity market sentiment and elevated level of crude oil prices.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.94 and gained further to 82.92 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.
The rupee settled 1 paisa higher at 82.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday, after witnessing a cumulative gain of 8 paise in the preceding two sessions.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 103.87.
Analysts attributed the retreating dollar index to the US Federal Reserve's minutes that reflected policy makers' cautious approach, ebbing the possibility of interest rate cuts in the immediate future.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.13 per cent to USD 83.14 per barrel.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 32.44 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 72,590.65 points. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 3.60 points or 0.02 per cent to 22,051.45 points.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 284.66 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Rupee appreciates one paisa to 83.36 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 32 paise to 83.01 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 82.91 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 83.06 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 83.35 against US dollar in early trade

What makes Indian fintech fast and furious, but also a little fraudulent?

Regulators should respond fast to financial sector accidents: Uday Kotak

PFRDA eases business processes with simplified trustee appointments

Take more steps to curb unauthorised lending apps: FM to regulators

Reserve Bank bolsters oversight of fintech firms with more inspections

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar Rupee US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon