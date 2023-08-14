Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65013.22 -309.43
Nifty (-0.61%)
19309.80 -118.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.73%)
37558.85 -277.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5313.40 -47.10
Nifty Bank (-0.86%)
43821.10 -378.00
Heatmap

Rupee depreciates 25 paise to 83.07 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.04, then touched 83.07, registering a decline of 25 paise over its last close

rupee, loan, indian rupee

On Friday, the rupee had settled 16 paise lower at 82.82 against the dollar | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated 25 paise to 83.07 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as a negative trend in domestic equities and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading lower on strong dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows over the past few days.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.04, then touched 83.07, registering a decline of 25 paise over its last close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled 16 paise lower at 82.82 against the dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17 per cent to 103.01.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.89 per cent to $ 86.04 per barrel.

Also Read

Macroeconomic factors, better consumer confidence push industry optimism up

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.05 as domestic equities weighed on sentiments

Rupee falls 19 paise to 82.94 against US dollar on muted domestic equities

Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.72 against dollar amid negative trend in equities

Rupee climbs to 81.96 against US dollar after gains in domestic equities

Bank of Maharashtra cuts home, car loan rates by upto 20 basis points

Weekend Bites: A week of pauses, pivots, profits, and big interviews

Total assets of IFSC banking units surge over 30% to $38.28 billion

Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, BoM hike lending rates by up to 10 bps

RBI's incremental CRR move a surprise, policy signal: Standard Chartered

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 484.37 points or 0.74 per cent lower at 64,838.28. The broader NSE Nifty declined 151.85 points or 0.78 per cent to 19,276.45.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,073.28 crore, according to exchange data.
Meanwhile, India's forex reserves dropped for the third consecutive week, declining by $ 2.417 billion to $ 601.453 billion as of August 4, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $ 3.165 billion to $ 603.87 billion.
According to the official data released on Friday, India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector.
"On the domestic front, focus will be on the inflation number and an uptick could weigh on the currency. We expect the $INR(Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.50 and 82.90," said Gaurang Somaiya, forex and bullion analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesWI vs IND 5th T20 HighlightsStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceMark Zuckerberg | Elon MuskChatGPTAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon