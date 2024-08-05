Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rupee expected to decline further as policy shift comes into focus

The currency tested successive lows in recent days amid outflows from local stocks following a hike in equity taxes

Indian Rupee

The rupee is underperforming Asian currencies as foreigners turn net sellers of stocks on risk-off sentiment. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ronojoy Mazumdar

The Indian rupee slumped from emerging Asia’s best-performing currency at the start of the year to among the worst this quarter, and the decline will likely extend.

The currency tested successive lows in recent days amid outflows from local stocks following a hike in equity taxes and dollar demand from importers. Any indication of a dovish shift in the central bank’s Aug. 8 policy may further push the rupee lower. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Barclays Plc sees it weakening to 83.85 versus the dollar in the near term, while Morgan Stanley has set a target of under 85.2 in a year’s time for the dollar-rupee pair. The rupee ended at 83.75 on Friday, down 1.3 per cent from its 2024 peak in March. 

The rupee is underperforming Asian currencies as foreigners turn net sellers of stocks on risk-off sentiment, said Dilip Parmar, currency analyst at HDFC Securities. Going ahead, it is expected to edge toward 84, with “aggressive intervention” likely from the Reserve Bank of India at that level, he said. 
charts

Although the RBI is expected to hold rates this week, any shift toward a neutral monetary policy is likely to exert downward pressure on the rupee. The drop is expected to be gradual as the central bank may continue to closely manage the currency, allowing it to weaken incrementally while preventing excessive volatility. 

“We believe that the RBI will give USD/INR more flexibility,” Min Dai, a strategist at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note. The pair “grinding above 83.70 is a good indication.”

More From This Section

NBFC growth likely to take a hit as banks show funding reluctance

RBI likely to keep key interest rate unchanged at 6.5%, say experts

Discouraging retail play in F&O may help banks attract more deposits: Khara

Junk papers share of total bonds value at 20-month high in July

Second sovereign green bond auction of FY25 receives a muted response


RBI’s interventions have made the rupee one of the least volatile currencies in the world. One of just a handful of currencies left unscathed by the red-hot dollar this year, it has been trading in a tight range. Its peers have swung from losses to gains after a weakening in the dollar on Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations. 

The rupee’s relative stability against the dollar also made it a favorite for carry traders seeking to benefit from the interest-rate differentials. Many of these trades got disrupted after the recent resurgence in the Japanese yen, a top carry-trade funding currency.  

The local currency’s recent underperformance is partly due to a carry trade unwind, Barclays analysts, including Shreya Sodhani and Mitul Kotecha, wrote in a note last week. “Over the medium term we expect gradual rupee depreciation.”




Also Read

RBI intervenes as rupee falls to new low; hits 83.76 against US dollar

Global stock sell-off on slowdown concern pushes Indian rupee to record low

Rupee turns flat at 83.73 against US dollar amid high crude oil prices

Rupee near all-time low, RBI intervention expected to limit losses

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.71 against US dollar during early trade

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee Currency stock markets RBI RBI Policy finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon