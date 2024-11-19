Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Rupee flat at 84.43 against USD; low crude price negates dollar strength

Rupee flat at 84.43 against USD; low crude price negates dollar strength

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.39 and stayed range-bound throughout the session. It finally settled at 84.43 (provisional) against the greenback

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

On Monday, the rupee recovered from its lowest level of 84.46 to settle 4 paise higher at 84.42. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee traded in an almost flat note and settled 1 paisa lower at 84.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as support from positive domestic equity markets and lower crude oil prices was negated by strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn with Russia updating its nuclear doctrine and Ukraine aimed American missiles at Russia. Safe haven assets like Gold, JPY and CHF and to some extent dollar were bought and rupee felt the heat and was sold at the closing hours.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.39 and stayed range-bound throughout the session. It finally settled at 84.43 (provisional) against the greenback, down 1 paisa from its previous close.

 

On Monday, the rupee recovered from its lowest level of 84.46 to settle 4 paise higher at 84.42 against the US dollar.

Praveen Singh, Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said the $-INR pair is likely to trade in this range in the near-term until the US yields break higher decisively. The 10-year US yields face a crucial resistance at 4.50 per cent.

"Traders will closely monitor the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In addition, India's PMIs data slated to be released on Friday will also be on traders' radar," he added.

More From This Section

M K Stalin

TN asks Finance Commission to consider 'income distance' for tax devolution

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends celebration of 100th year of SBI Horniman branch and launch of volume 5 of SBI's evolution book in Mumbai | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Banks need to make loans more affordable, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

UPI

Newer companies rise on UPI leaderboard, Navi now the fourth largest

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Be vigilant for concentrations in biz models: RBI Guv Das to bank boards

Ravi Agarwal

Taxpayers must disclose foreign income by Dec 31, says CBDT chairman

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.15 per cent at 106.35.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined by 0.42 per cent to $ 72.99 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 239.37 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 77,578.38 points, while Nifty climbed 64.70 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 23,518.50 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,403.40 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 2 paise to 84.40 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee

Rupee gains 8 paise to 84.38 against US dollar amid crude price support

PremiumThe Indian rupee is likely to depreciate further against the US dollar through the end of 2024. This is due to the continued strengthening of the greenback, combined with the weakening of the Chinese yuan, which is expected to keep pressure on the In

BS Poll: Rupee may depreciate to 84.5 against US dollar by end of December

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee settles at new low of 84.41 as US dollar strengthens, FII outflows

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Market sets exchange rate, RBI acts to curb undue volatility: Governor Das

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar crude prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon