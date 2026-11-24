The rupee has begun appreciating even as the US dollar strengthens, with the domestic currency’s gains outpacing the rise in the dollar index, according to a report by State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday. The report said the earlier debate over allowing the rupee to depreciate beyond 100 against the dollar as a shock absorber was “entirely unnecessary”, arguing that excessive depreciation could instead amplify economic shocks and trigger financial instability.

Since September 2026, the rupee has appreciated 3.2 per cent, while the dollar index has risen 2.2 per cent, according to SBI Research’s Ecowrap report. The movement marks a reversal from the period between February 2025 and September 2026, when the rupee depreciated 9.5 per cent even as the dollar index fell 5.7 per cent.

SBI said depreciation beyond a certain threshold could worsen rather than cushion economic shocks through higher inflation, balance sheet vulnerabilities and changes in investor sentiment. A weaker currency raises the cost of imports, particularly energy, while increasing the repayment burden on companies with unhedged foreign currency liabilities. This could add to financial stress and undermine investor confidence.

SBI said the rupee’s movement between January 2008 and May 2014 reflected weak macroeconomic fundamentals, with the currency depreciating more than the dollar appreciated. Between May 2014 and February 2025, however, the rupee’s depreciation was broadly in line with the dollar’s appreciation, which the report attributed to an improvement in domestic fundamentals.

On monetary policy, SBI said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should prioritise financial stability amid expectations of a possible 50-basis-point rate hike in the December policy review. A 25-basis-point increase would be sufficient given the inflation outlook, it said, cautioning that a larger hike could trigger capital outflows, currency volatility and concerns over economic growth.