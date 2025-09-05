Rupee hits fresh low due to additional tariff jitters, RBI intervenes

The rupee hit a fresh low on Friday on the back of foreign outflows and worries around additional US tariffs, dealers said. However, the Reserve Bank of India intervened in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales, which capped losses.
The local currency depreciated 0.13 per cent to settle at 88.26 per dollar, against the previous close of 88.15. The rupee slipped to 88.37 during the day before regaining some ground by the end of trade.
The Indian unit is the worst-performing Asian currency in 2025, depreciating 3 per cent so far.
“The foreign outflows were because of additional tariff fears,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “Nationalised banks were on the selling side (dollar), hence we saw some reversal by the last hour,” he added.
After already imposing steep tariffs of 50 per cent on Indian goods—the highest among trading nations, with only Brazil facing a similar rate—market speculation suggests the US may be considering restrictions on IT services, outsourced processes, and remote work. Though unconfirmed, the chatter unsettled traders given the critical role of services exports in supporting India’s current account. Further dampening sentiment, US President Trump’s latest tariff threats on semiconductor imports have only added to the uncertainty clouding global trade outlook, weighing on risk assets across the board.
Also Read
“The Indian rupee traded with high volatility today, opening 5.5 paise stronger at 88.09 against the US dollar before slipping to a record low of 88.365 by mid-day. The move reflected a tug-of-war between temporary support and persistent headwinds,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder & CEO at IFA Global.
“The Indian rupee experienced its second consecutive weekly decline against the US dollar. This depreciation was driven by continued capital outflows and uncertainty surrounding the US-India trade deal. Despite positive domestic developments during the week, the rupee weakened as the US dollar recovered while the Chinese yuan declined versus the dollar after four weeks of gains,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Market participants said the outlook for the rupee remains caught between short-term relief from a more dovish Fed and longer-term pressures from trade frictions and capital outflows. Near-term weakness is likely to persist, driven by US pressure on India’s Russian oil imports and the adverse impact of tariffs on labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and aquaculture (particularly shrimp exports). With fiscal space limited by recent GST cuts and ongoing consolidation efforts, a weaker rupee may provide the only near-term cushion for exporters.
Meanwhile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated elevated bond yields are impacting government borrowing.
“It is not affordable at the time when interest rates are otherwise low. Bond yields becoming unsustainably high has a big bearing on the government,” Sitharaman said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond has hardened almost 22 basis points since the 100 basis point cut in the policy repo rate by the RBI in June, due to factors including fading rate-cut hopes, higher state borrowing, and fears of fiscal slippage.
However, since the announcement of GST rate rationalisation earlier this week, yields have shown a softening bias as the loss to the exchequer was lower than anticipated.
Bond yields softened further on Friday, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond ending the day at 6.47 per cent compared to 6.49 per cent yesterday.