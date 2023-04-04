SBI to find out reasons behind outage, ensure such event don't recur



“Some technical issue was there, and we are trying to find out what exactly was the nature of the problem,” said a senior SBI official on condition of anonymity. State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, said it is finding out the reasons behind Monday’s technical glitch in digital services. Customers took to social media to complain that they were unable to access internet banking and make digital payments.



The official said customers are informed well in advance when there are maintenance issues, so that inconvenience is minimised. In a statement issued on Monday, SBI said that digital services were impacted for a few hours due to a 'technical glitch', but that the issue has been resolved. “We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored,” SBI had said without detailing the nature of the glitch.



SBI will also investigate if the domain itself has narrowed down. “We have to find out whether it was avoidable. Un-notified downtime is very seriously taken by the bank…We need to ensure there is no recurrence of such kinds of things,” the official said.

Also Read SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here RuPay credit card UPI to succeed if small transactions under 10%: Asbe Can India's UPI system go global? Truly sorry that we could not keep the trust, says Credit Suisse chairman Decoded: Life behind the ATM and how the cassette-swap mode will change it SBI digital services impacted due to tech glitch, resolved later Bankruptcy resolutions yielding lower realisations, taking longer: Report HDFC Bank records 16.9% increase in credit growth at Rs 16 trillion