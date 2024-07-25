Skill ministry launches revised loan scheme, up to Rs 750K per student

The ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Thursday launched the revised model skill loan scheme aimed at providing access to skilling courses, including high-end courses which often come with high course fees, without any financial constraints.

The revised model skill loan scheme will now facilitate loans up to Rs 750,000 compared to Rs 150,000 earlier, and it will also cover courses other than those aligned to the National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF), provided the courses are available on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new credit guarantee scheme has now also been extended to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs), and small finance banks.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget on Tuesday announced the revision of the model skill loan scheme to facilitate loans for each student with a guarantee from a government-promoted fund. The measure is expected to benefit 25,000 students every year.

Launching the scheme, Jayant Chaudhary, minister of state (Independent Charge), MSDE said that the scheme empowers youth with financial support for advanced skilling through the instrument of collateral-free loans.

“As the world, including India, undergoes rapid technological and societal shifts, our education systems and job market must adapt to keep pace,” he added.

Aspiring candidates can now choose from a plethora of skill courses in sectors such as healthcare, information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, cloud application, digital marketing, hospitality, animation, gaming, graphic designing, and drone technology.

“Skill economy is increasingly market-led, with new-age learning integrating into the skill development ecosystem. Youth from urban and semi-urban areas recognise the available opportunities for skilling and livelihood improvement,” said Atul Kumar Tiwari, secretary, MSDE at the launch of the scheme.

Highlighting the issues with the previous version of the loan scheme, Nilambuj Sharan, senior economic advisor, MSDE, said that many loan applications were rejected by financing institutions due to applicants' inability to meet minimum credit requirements such as maintaining an average bank balance and possessing a good credit score.

As of March 31, 2024, loans amounting to Rs 115 crore were extended to 10,077 borrowers under the previous version of the scheme.