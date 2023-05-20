close

Top Headlines: Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn, firms on wait-&-watch mode & more

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rs 2,000 notes

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 7:52 AM IST
RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note — which was introduced during the demonetisation exercise in 2016 — from circulation, citing its ‘Clean Note Policy’, which aims to remove damaged, counterfeit, or soiled notes from circulation, and lack of usage. Read More
 
India Inc in a wait-and-watch mode on impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

CEOs of top Indian companies are in wait-and-watch mode to see how the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation impacts their businesses. Read More
 
Rs 2,000 note scrapped: Won't have impact on economy, says T V Somanathan

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note — which was introduced during the demonetisation exercise in 2016 — from circulation, citing its ‘Clean Note Policy’, which aims to remove damaged, counterfeit, or soiled notes from circulation, and lack of usage. Read More
 
RBI's Rs 87,416-cr surplus provides a welcome fiscal boost for Centre

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to transfer Rs 87,416 crore as surplus for the current financial year (FY24) will provide a welcome fiscal boost to the Centre. Read More
 
Only Centre has the power to withdraw legal tender: Ex-Dy RBI governor

R Gandhi, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), who handled the currency management department during the demonetisation exercise of 2016, says the introduction of the Rs 2,000 was a tactical one to remonetise the economy quickly, in an interview to Manojit Saha. Read More

RBI Rs 2000 notes Demonetisation Centre Indian firms

First Published: May 20 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

