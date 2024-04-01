UPI transactions cross 100 billion mark in FY24; clock 131 billion

In a testament to the digital transaction boom, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions in India posted a record 57 per cent rise in volume and 44 per cent rise in value in 2023-24 compared to the previous financial year. In March 2024, transactions saw a 55 per cent increase in volume to 13.44 billion and 40 per cent in value to Rs 19.78 trillion compared to March 2023.

This was the first time that UPI transactions crossed 100 billion, finishing at 131 billion in a financial year, up from 84 billion in 2022-23. The year also saw a record value of Rs 199.89 trillion, compared to Rs 139.1 trillion. In February 2024, transactions stood at 12.10 billion and Rs 18.28 trillion, respectively. In January 2024, they were 12.20 billion and Rs 18.41 trillion, in terms of volume and value.

“UPI has grown significantly in FY24 – the growth in transactions is 56 per cent year-on-year in terms of volume and 43 per cent year-on-year in terms of value. There has been deeper penetration of UPI with the Average Ticket Size (ATS) reducing steadily, indicating increased use of UPI for smaller-value items. The ATS was Rs 1,471 in March 2024 compared to Rs 1,623 in March 2023,” said Sunil Rongala, senior vice president, head of strategy, innovation & analytics, Worldline India, on UPI transactions.

Meanwhile, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions posted a 17 per cent growth in volume to 581 million transactions and 16 per cent growth in value to Rs 6.35 trillion in March 2024. During the entire financial year, it increased by 9 per cent to 5,999 million compared to 5,510 million transactions in 2022-23. In the financial year 2023-24, the value of IMPS transactions was Rs 64.93 trillion, up 17 per cent from Rs 55.42 trillion a year ago. In February 2024, the volume was 535 million, valued at Rs 5.68 trillion, up from 509 million and Rs 5.66 trillion in January 2024.

FASTag transactions posted an 11 per cent increase in volume to 339 million and 17 per cent rise in value to Rs 5,939 crore. This compared to 323 million in volume and Rs 5,582 crore in value in February 2024, and 331 million and Rs 5,560 crore, respectively, in January 2024.

In March, the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions dipped marginally by 1 per cent to 108 million. In value terms, there was an 8 per cent decrease to Rs 27,996 crore. In volume terms, this was down from 86 million in January and 83 million in February. In value terms, it was Rs 25,057 crore in January and Rs 22,007 crore in February.