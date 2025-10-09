Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹1,000 cr in 60 days: Tata Housing's Varnam strikes gold in north Bengaluru

₹1,000 cr in 60 days: Tata Housing's Varnam strikes gold in north Bengaluru

Tata Housing Hits the Sweet Spot: Varnam Project Nets ₹1,000 Crore Amid Premium Housing Boom

Tata Housing to complete Rs 700-cr project in Odisha by 2020

Since launch, Tata Housing recorded 1,090 walk-ins and 377 unit sales, translating into over ₹1,000 crore in bookings

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Housing’s Varnam Phase I, part of the 135-acre integrated township Carnatica in North Bengaluru, has achieved ₹1,000 crore in sales since its market debut on August 15, 2025, 
 
Spread across 20 acres, Varnam Phase I features 582 apartments and 48 townhouses and row houses, themed around the “grand symphony of life” inspired by Carnatic music. 
 
The project’s location—6.8 km from Kempegowda International Airport—and its proximity to the upcoming metro and suburban rail corridors have made Devanahalli one of the most sought-after residential hubs in Bengaluru’s northern corridor.
 
Since launch, Tata Housing recorded 1,090 walk-ins and 377 unit sales, translating into over ₹1,000 crore in bookings. Over 60% of sales were driven by 100+ channel partners, supported by an integrated marketing campaign combining digital, outdoor, and traditional media outreach across 15+ locations.
 
 
“Bengaluru’s premium housing market is evolving, and our strategy is to anticipate that change — creating integrated townships that balance lifestyle, sustainability, and long-term value,” said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. “Achieving ₹1,000 crore in sales at launch highlights the trust customers continue to place in Tata Housing’s product quality and delivery assurance.”

Also Read

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Prestige Estates posts strong Q2 sales, but Nuvama trims target; here's why

real estate

Realty's next address: Spine of the North shoulders Bengaluru's futurepremium

FMCGs

Retail space leasing in malls, high street up 45% in Jul-Sep: Report

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Tata Housing sells flats worth over ₹1,000 cr in new project at Bengaluru

A shop worker tapes a glass window in preparation for Typhoon Ragasa at a store in Hong Kong, China, September 22, 2025 | REUTERS

Retail leasing up 45% in Q3 2025 led by fashion, F&B and entertainment

 
Adding to that, Sarthak Seth, SVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, said the milestone reflects “the success of an omni-channel strategy blending customer insight, digital innovation, and ecosystem partnerships.”
 
Integrated Township Model Driving Momentum
 
Carnatica, developed in partnership with MSR, builds upon the success of its earlier phases Swaram and Raagam, which together generated ₹850 crore in sales within 72 hours of launch. The township aims to deliver long-term value through design excellence, environmental sustainability, and community-focused living.
 
Tata Housing’s integrated township model has emerged as a key differentiator in the premium residential segment, appealing to buyers seeking well-connected, lifestyle-oriented developments outside city centers.
 
Bengaluru’s Premium Market Remains Strong
 
Bengaluru continues to lead India’s real estate recovery, particularly in the mid to upper-income housing categories. With new airport infrastructure, expanding metro connectivity, and sustained tech-sector employment, North Bengaluru has become a magnet for both investors and end-users.
 
Tata Housing’s success with Varnam underscores this momentum and strengthens the company’s leadership in integrated township development—a segment expected to see sustained demand as buyers seek secure, sustainable, and amenity-rich living spaces.
 
A subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd., Tata Housing is among India’s earliest corporate real estate developers, known for quality construction, transparency, and on-time delivery. With over 34 projects across India and the Maldives, the company caters to all consumer segments—from value housing to luxury townships—and is recognized for its green and sustainable developments.  With inputs from PTI

More From This Section

gold, gold stocks

This Diwali, should you buy gold or stocks? What history and logic tell us

Fixed Deposit

Fixed-income investments: Look beyond returns, weigh credit risk, lock-inspremium

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Experts on USD's historic peak: Should investors cash in now or wait

Salary

Salaries to grow 9% in 2026 as job churn slows across sectors: Survey

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB credit card festive offers: Save up to ₹25,000 on travel and shopping

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon