Neil Nitin Mukesh, his father buy ₹11.4 cr flat in Mumbai's World One Tower

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur and his father, veteran playback singer Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur, have purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹11.35 crore in Mumbai’s premium locality Lower Parel, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.
The deal, registered in July 2025, adds the celebrity duo to the growing list of high-profile buyers investing in the city’s upscale residential projects.
Inside the Deal
According to the IGR documents, the apartment is located in World One, an ultra-luxury residential tower developed by the Lodha Group — among the tallest buildings in India. The property spans a RERA carpet area of 189.89 sq. m. (approximately 2,044 sq. ft.) and comes with two dedicated car parking spaces.
The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹68.10 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000, as per official records.
Earlier this year, actress Amrita Puri, along with her parents Aditya and Anita Puri, bought an apartment in the same complex for Rs 37 crore. The apartment purchased by the Puri family is situated in World One, a part of The World Towers developed by the Lodha Group. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment spans a built-up area of 5,446.53 sq. ft. The transaction included a stamp duty payment of Rs 2.22 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Additionally, the purchase includes rights to four car parking spaces.
As per Square Yards’ property transaction analysis, several Bollywood and sports personalities — including Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, author Amish Tripathi, and cricketer Zaheer Khan — have also invested in properties in Lower Parel in recent years.
Nitin Mukesh, a celebrated Indian playback singer, is known for his soulful voice and memorable songs in Bollywood films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Karz. Renowned for his emotive singing style, he has carved a niche for himself and continues to inspire aspiring musicians across India. Over the years, his contributions have earned him recognition as one of Bollywood’s iconic voices. His legacy is complemented by his family, as his son, Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur, has made a name for himself as a prominent Indian actor.