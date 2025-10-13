Monday, October 13, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Neil Nitin Mukesh, his father buy ₹11.4 cr flat in Mumbai's World One Tower

Neil Nitin Mukesh, his father buy ₹11.4 cr flat in Mumbai's World One Tower

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment is located in World One by Lodha Group.

According to the IGR documents, the apartment is located in World One, an ultra-luxury residential tower developed by the Lodha Group — among the tallest buildings in India

According to the IGR documents, the apartment is located in World One, an ultra-luxury residential tower developed by the Lodha Group — among the tallest buildings in India

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur and his father, veteran playback singer Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur, have purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹11.35 crore in Mumbai’s premium locality Lower Parel, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.
 
The deal, registered in July 2025, adds the celebrity duo to the growing list of high-profile buyers investing in the city’s upscale residential projects.
 
Inside the Deal
 
According to the IGR documents, the apartment is located in World One, an ultra-luxury residential tower developed by the Lodha Group — among the tallest buildings in India. The property spans a RERA carpet area of 189.89 sq. m. (approximately 2,044 sq. ft.) and comes with two dedicated car parking spaces.
 
 
The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹68.10 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000, as per official records. 
Earlier this year, actress Amrita Puri, along with her parents Aditya and Anita Puri, bought an apartment in the same complex for Rs 37 crore. The apartment purchased by the Puri family is situated in World One, a part of The World Towers developed by the Lodha Group. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment spans a built-up area of 5,446.53 sq. ft. The transaction included a stamp duty payment of Rs 2.22 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Additionally, the purchase includes rights to four car parking spaces.

Also Read

real estate

Mumbai leads home sales in Q3, sees 11% rise in office rents: Knight Frank

real estate, realty firms

Prestige Estates Projects launches 620 homes worth ₹2,200 cr in Ghaziabad

real estate, realty firms

Lodha Developers buys 1 land parcel in Q2 to build homes worth ₹2,300 cr

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespace buys 13.46-acre Pune land for ₹3,500 cr housing project

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop four Malad societies, eyes ₹800 crore

 
As per Square Yards’ property transaction analysis, several Bollywood and sports personalities — including Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, author Amish Tripathi, and cricketer Zaheer Khan — have also invested in properties in Lower Parel in recent years. 
Nitin Mukesh, a celebrated Indian playback singer, is known for his soulful voice and memorable songs in Bollywood films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Karz. Renowned for his emotive singing style, he has carved a niche for himself and continues to inspire aspiring musicians across India. Over the years, his contributions have earned him recognition as one of Bollywood’s iconic voices. His legacy is complemented by his family, as his son, Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur, has made a name for himself as a prominent Indian actor.
   

More From This Section

Tata Institute of Social Sciences

TISS Mumbai Summer Placement 2025: ₹5 lakh top stipend, 100% HR internships

Parcels

That India Post parcel message on your phone? It's a scam, says PIB

silver jewellery

Paying too much? Silver ETFs look shiny, but mind the 5-12% premium risk

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers acquires MMR land parcel for Rs 2,300 cr housing project

Gold, silver

Silver to outperform gold? Emkay Wealth predicts 20% jump in one year

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDiwali 2025 DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon