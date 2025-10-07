Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
₹1.84 trillion lies unclaimed : Here's how UDGAM can help you recover it

₹1.84 trillion lies unclaimed : Here's how UDGAM can help you recover it

'Apki Punji, Apka Adhikar': here's a step-by-step guide to use RBI's UDGAM portal to search, verify, and reclaim your share of ₹1.84T in unclaimed deposits.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched ‘Apki Punji, Apka Adhikar’ (Your Money, Your Right) campaign in Gandhinagar on October 4. She drew attention to an astonishing ~1.84 trillion worth of unclaimed financial assets lying idle across banks and regulators. From dormant bank accounts and matured insurance policies to forgotten provident fund balances and old shareholdings, a vast pool of Indians’ money remains unclaimed.
 
“This money is safe,” Sitharaman assured, adding that the government only acts as its custodian. “Come with proper papers and claim what is rightfully yours.”

The 3As: Awareness, access, and action

The finance ministry’s three-month nationwide drive is centred on what Sitharaman calls the “3As” approach — Awareness, Access, and Action.
 
 
Awareness: Citizens must first know their money exists. Officials and banks are being urged to spread the word, especially in rural areas.
 
Access: Through tools such as the RBI’s UDGAM portal and local help desks, individuals can now trace unclaimed deposits with ease.

Action: Once identified, claimants must follow through with the paperwork to retrieve the funds.
 
Sitharaman also praised banks such as Gujarat Gramin Bank for pledging to send officials to villages to locate rightful owners, a step aimed at bridging the last-mile gap.

 

What is the UDGAM portal?

The Unclaimed Deposits Gateway to Access Information (UDGAM) portal, launched by the Reserve Bank of India in 2023, is a centralised platform to trace dormant deposits across multiple banks. Over 850,000 users have already registered to locate their forgotten accounts, according to official data tabled in Parliament.
 
Earlier, individuals had to approach banks one by one. Now, UDGAM brings the process under a single digital roof, simplifying claims for account holders, nominees, and heirs alike.

 

How to use UDGAM to trace your deposits

 
  • Visit udgam.rbi.org.in. 
  • Select the Individual tab for personal deposits. 
  • Enter the account holder’s name, bank name, and at least one of the following:
  • PAN
  • Voter ID
  • Driving licence
  • Passport number
  • Date of birth
  • Click search
 
The results will show the name, bank, and a reference number. Clicking on the bank’s name takes you to its claim process page.
 
If a match is found, you can initiate the claim directly with the bank by submitting identity and relationship proof (in case of heirs or nominees).
 

