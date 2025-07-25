Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equity funds grab 55% of India's MF assets, Nagaland tops monthly growth

Equity funds grab 55% of India's MF assets, Nagaland tops monthly growth

Top Five states by AUM contributed 67.65% to the AAUM of domestic mutual fund industry in June 2025: ICRA Analytics

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian mutual fund industry continues its expansion, with Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) rising 21.94% year-on-year and 3.61% month-on-month as of June 2025, according to the latest industry data analysed by Icra Analytics.

Where the Growth Is: Equity Takes the Crown

Growth-oriented equity schemes remain the backbone of mutual fund assets, contributing a whopping 54.76% of the total AAUM. This category continues to attract investors looking for long-term wealth creation despite ongoing market volatility.

  • Debt-oriented schemes contributed 14.88%
  • Liquid schemes accounted for 12.50%
  • Geography of Money: Maharashtra Leads, Small States Outpace
While Maharashtra contributed the lion’s share (40.61%) of mutual fund assets—thanks to its deep-rooted financial ecosystem—the real headline-grabbers were India’s smaller and emerging regions, where AAUM growth rates far outpaced national averages.

 

 

Top Annual Gainers in AAUM:

Nagaland: 100.57% YoY growth

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 56.52% YoY growth

Ladakh: 18.17% MoM, strong YoY traction

Lakshadweep: 19.18% MoM growth (but -26.98% YoY)

Despite their relatively small base, these regions reflect a wave of new investor participation, particularly in equity-oriented schemes, which made up:

90.85% of assets in Ladakh

84.07% in Lakshadweep

This shows that retail investors in remote areas are embracing market-linked investing over traditional savings like FDs or real estate—likely influenced by smartphone penetration, social media awareness, and simplified onboarding processes through fintechs.

With more than 65% of total AAUM coming from just five states (Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal), the mutual fund industry still has vast headroom for growth across India's Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural regions.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

