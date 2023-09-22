10 best manufacturing business ideas under 10 lakhs, check full list below

Many people want to start their business, some want to begin with a simple business, while others want to start with a manufacturing business. Every business requires some capital, and many people want to know if they can begin a manufacturing business with the available amount.

In today's world, when everything is going digital, doors have been opened for new ideas for business opportunities. However, this can never reduce the value of manufacturing businesses. This article will share with you 10 manufacturing business ideas under 10 lakhs.

10 best manufacturing business ideas under 10 lakhs

Optical frame manufacturing

The need for optical frames has been rising significantly, hence manufacturing optical frames can be a highly profitable business. The manufacturing process is very simple for optical frames. The machinery can be imported from China or other nations which may cost around Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh.





Also Read: Top 10 business ideas under 20 lakhs, check the complete list here The low price of plastic makes the raw material economical and screws are added manually or with the help of machines and the final part is designed if required. The total cost to manufacture a plastic frame is around Rs 150 to 200 including labour charges and its selling price could be around Rs 250 to Rs 300.

Tissue paper making

Tissue papers are demanded everywhere, whether it is in restaurants, coffee shops, tea stalls, weddings, parties, food centres, etc. The cost of a tissue paper manufacturing machine is Rs 5 lakh, which will help you manufacture the tissue paper. The scope of the growth in the tissue paper-making business is high. This is one of the best manufacturing business ideas under 10 lakhs.

Packaged drinking water

Another business idea that you can begin with less than 10 lakhs of investment is starting a packaged drinking water business. The demand for packaged drinking water is high in both residential and commercial places. People prefer packaged water due to hygienic concerns. You can decide what sort of drinking water packages you want to manufacture with different sizes of bottles, like 1 litre or cans of 10 to 20 litres.

Also Read Top 10 business ideas under 20 lakhs, check the complete list here Top 10 business ideas under 15 lakh to start earning money today in India Business ideas under 3 lakh: Here's how you can set up your own business Top 10 business ideas under 10 lakh in India, check the list below Top business ideas under 5 lakh investment that you can start today Strategies for saving more, buying insurance: Top personal finance stories Explained: Why your ideal term cover should be 10-15 times your annual pay 55% of retail credit used for housing, education, car buys in last 2 years Planning before saving: How to get more from your income Investing in a green house? Evaluate local demand to ensure sound return

Making of cell phone cases

Cell phone users are growing rapidly and this has increased the need for cell phone cases. A cell phone case prevents your smartphone from being scratched or broken. It is a very profitable business. The cost of manufacturing each plastic case is less than Rs 30, however, you can sell the case at Rs 150.

Soap and detergent manufacturing

Soaps and detergents are an everyday need and one can easily set up the manufacturing business of these products with the help of man and machines. These products are of daily use, and their demand remains constant. However, people nowadays prefer herbal soaps or detergents as compared to synthetic ones. Hence, it is profitable to manufacture a good eco-friendly formula and mint good profit out of it.

Manufacturing of toys

There are plenty of toy manufacturing businesses available which one can choose to manufacture like plastic, stuffed or wooden toys. Toy making is certainly an art, and if you are good at it, you can certainly make something great out of it. Investment in this manufacturing business largely depends on the type of toys you decide to manufacture. This is one of the best manufacturing business ideas under 10 lakhs.

Eco-friendly disposables

The government is banning plastic disposals, which are harmful to the environment, this has enhanced the demand for eco-friendly disposals. The demand for eco-friendly disposals is high at parties, weddings, mobile food vans, etc. The manufacturing of eco-friendly disposals is not a complicated thing. One can easily start this manufacturing business under 10 lakhs.

Customised jewellery manufacturing

The demand for personalised Jewellery is rising rapidly and over time, customised jewellery manufacturing can be a profitable business idea. If you are skilled in this art and you have plenty of creative ideas this business idea is for you only. You can fulfil the requirements of customers and create exquisite jewellery pieces that resonate with the demands of an individual.

Pet product business

The pet care industry is growing significantly, and pet owners are ready to spend money on high-quality products for their customised gift items. Once can start the pet food business and prepare the animal's specific nutritional needs in mind. You can start a business of pet toys, pet foods, or other grooming products and can tap into the pet-loving market. This is also a very good manufacturing business idea under 10 lakhs.

Women accessories

Women's accessories business is also a very good manufacturing business idea as every woman loves accessories like earrings, bangles, necklaces, etc. There are plenty of designs that one can show through his art, like stonework, beadwork, silk thread, etc. The focus should be on developing raw materials, just make sure you are good and unique in designs. Use your creativity and come up with the best jewellery designs for your business.