2024 Mutual Fund Performance: Top funds with best 1-yr returns revealed

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) has emerged as the top performing mutual fund with a one-year return of 66.11 per cent, as per data analysed by PL Wealth, the wealth management arm of Prabhudas Liladhar. Following closely is Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G), which delivered 67.79 per cent returns over the same period, making it the best-performing small-cap fund.
In the Large Cap category, Quant Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) stood out with a strong 42.11% return, while Quant Value Fund-Reg(G) excelled in the Value-Contra-Dividend Yield category, posting 61.58% returns.
In the Large and Mid Cap segment, Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) delivered a remarkable 58.60% return, showcasing its ability to blend stability with growth potential.
Across other categories, JM Flexicap Fund-Reg(G), Axis Multicap Fund-Reg(G), and Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G) also posted notable returns.
Key Highlights:
Best Performing Funds by Category:
Large Cap Funds:
- Quant Large Cap Fund-Reg(G): 42.11% return
- DSP Top 100 Equity Fund-Reg(G): 39.53% return
- Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund-Reg(G): 39.07% return
Large & Mid Cap Funds:
- Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G): 58.60% return
- Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund(G): 52.58% return
- Bandhan Core Equity Fund-Reg(G): 49.78% return
Flexi Cap Funds:
- JM Flexicap Fund-Reg(G): 54.84% return
- Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 53.88% return
- Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 53.04% return
Mid Cap Funds:
- Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G): 66.11% return
- Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G): 57.32% return
- ITI Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G): 55.17% return
Small Cap Funds:
- Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): 67.79% return
- ITI Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): 54.89% return
- Quant Small Cap Fund(G): 51.79% return
Focused Funds:
- Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G): 65.24% return
- ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund(G): 47.39% return
- Bandhan Focused Equity Fund-Reg(G): 46.94% return
Value-Contra-Dividend Yield Funds:
- Quant Value Fund-Reg(G): 61.58% return
- Invesco India Contra Fund(G): 50.71% return
- UTI Dividend Yield Fund-Reg(G): 49.09% return
Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS):
- Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): 64.40% return
- SBI Long Term Equity Fund-Reg(G): 51.50% return
- HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): 48.27% return
Benchmark Comparison:
- The Nifty 50 - TRI, a key benchmark index, posted a 1-year return of 28.39%.
- The Nifty 500 - TRI delivered 36.33% over the same period, while the Nifty Midcap 150 - TRI rose by 44.15%, and the Nifty Smallcap 250 - TRI gained 48.57%.