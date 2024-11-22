Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 2024 Mutual Fund Performance: Top funds with best 1-yr returns revealed

2024 Mutual Fund Performance: Top funds with best 1-yr returns revealed

In the Large and Mid Cap segment, Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) delivered a remarkable 58.60% return

Mutual funds likely to get nod to invest in ETFs with India presence

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) has emerged as the top performing mutual fund with a one-year return of 66.11 per cent, as per data analysed by PL Wealth, the wealth management arm of Prabhudas Liladhar. Following closely is Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G), which delivered 67.79 per cent returns over the same period, making it the best-performing small-cap fund.
 
In the Large Cap category, Quant Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) stood out with a strong 42.11% return, while Quant Value Fund-Reg(G) excelled in the Value-Contra-Dividend Yield category, posting 61.58% returns.
 
In the Large and Mid Cap segment, Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) delivered a remarkable 58.60% return, showcasing its ability to blend stability with growth potential.
 
 
Across other categories, JM Flexicap Fund-Reg(G), Axis Multicap Fund-Reg(G), and Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G) also posted notable returns.
 
Key Highlights:
  • Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) leads the pack with an outstanding 1-year return of 66.11%, followed closely by Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G), which posted 67.79% returns in the same period.
  • Quant Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) was the top performer in the Large Cap category with a return of 42.11%, while Quant Value Fund-Reg(G) topped the Value-Contra-Dividend Yield category with 61.58%.
  • Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) emerged as a standout in the Large and Mid Cap segment, delivering  58.60% return.
 
Best Performing Funds by Category:
Large Cap Funds:

More From This Section

SIP, mutual fund

MF performance report: Mid Cap, Multi Cap, Value Funds lead in 1-yr returns

BHIM UPI

UPI 123Pay transaction limit doubles to Rs 10,000 for feature phone users

sebi

Sebi's new AIF rules ensure fair share of rewards and risks for investors

Fixed Deposit, FD

Bank fixed deposit interest rates revised: You must lock in FDs now

Elderly, Senior citizen

Senior living homes, air purifiers, stocks: Top personal finance stories

  • Quant Large Cap Fund-Reg(G): 42.11% return
  • DSP Top 100 Equity Fund-Reg(G): 39.53% return
  • Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund-Reg(G): 39.07% return
 
Large & Mid Cap Funds:
  • Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G): 58.60% return
  • Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund(G): 52.58% return
  • Bandhan Core Equity Fund-Reg(G): 49.78% return
 
Flexi Cap Funds:
  • JM Flexicap Fund-Reg(G): 54.84% return
  • Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 53.88% return
  • Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 53.04% return
 
Mid Cap Funds:
  • Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G): 66.11% return
  • Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G): 57.32% return
  • ITI Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G): 55.17% return
 
Small Cap Funds:
 
  • Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): 67.79% return
  • ITI Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): 54.89% return
  • Quant Small Cap Fund(G): 51.79% return
 
Focused Funds:
  • Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G): 65.24% return
  • ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund(G): 47.39% return
  • Bandhan Focused Equity Fund-Reg(G): 46.94% return
 
Value-Contra-Dividend Yield Funds:
 
  • Quant Value Fund-Reg(G): 61.58% return
  • Invesco India Contra Fund(G): 50.71% return
  • UTI Dividend Yield Fund-Reg(G): 49.09% return
 
Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS):
 
  • Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): 64.40% return
  • SBI Long Term Equity Fund-Reg(G): 51.50% return
  • HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): 48.27% return
 
Benchmark Comparison:
  • The Nifty 50 - TRI, a key benchmark index, posted a 1-year return of 28.39%.
  • The Nifty 500 - TRI delivered 36.33% over the same period, while the Nifty Midcap 150 - TRI rose by 44.15%, and the Nifty Smallcap 250 - TRI gained 48.57%.
     

Also Read

mutual funds

MF trends: Net equity inflows hit all-time high in Oct 24; up 75% this year

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

How to make the most of your equity SIP investments? Decoding 7-5-3-1 rule

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Top multi-asset funds to invest in: Ventura highlights best performers

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

48% of equity MFs outperform benchmarks in Sept 2024, small-cap funds lead

mutual funds

MF trends: Sectoral most in demand, hybrid funds' AUM touches Rs 10 trillion

Topics : SIP Mutual funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon