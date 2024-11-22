Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Senior living homes, air purifiers, stocks: Top personal finance stories

Senior living homes, air purifiers, stocks: Top personal finance stories

This week we report about why you must invest in a senior living home and how premium air purifiers help at home

Elderly, Senior citizen

Rising demand for senior living facilities in India is being driven by an ageing population. (Representative photo)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

This week’s lead article by Sanjay Kumar Singh and Karthik Jerome explores the rising demand for senior living facilities in India, which is being driven by an ageing population and shifting social dynamics. The article highlights the benefits of such housing, potential challenges, and offers practical tips for prospective buyers. Read it for insights that can help you make an informed decision in a matter that can have a far-reaching impact on your finances and well-being.
 
The second story, by Namrata Kohli, highlights the growing significance of air purifiers in combating indoor pollution amid worsening air quality. It underscores their health benefits and key features to consider when purchasing. Read this story before you make this crucial purchase.
 
 
If you are 30 years old and have financial dependents (wife, children or parents), you must buy term insurance worth at least 10 times your annual income. Look up Policybazaar.com’s table to get an idea of the premium you are likely to pay for a Rs 1 crore sum insured.
 
Large and midcap funds must invest at least 35 per cent of their portfolio in large-cap stocks and a similar percentage in midcap stocks. If you are thinking of investing in a two-in-one fund, look up Morningstar’s review of SBI Large & Midcap Fund.
 
NUMBER
 
Two-thirds of mid and smallcap stocks in bear market territory
 
More than two-thirds of the mid and smallcap stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have entered bear market territory. Specifically, these stocks have experienced a decline of 20 per cent or more from their peak values over the past year.

More From This Section

PremiumElderly, Senior citizen

Comfort in retirement: How to invest in a house in senior living facility

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin scam: The legality of cryptocurrencies in India explained

US Visa

US plans new visa centre in Vizag, Vijayawada amid high demand in Andhra

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada Express Entry: 3,000 invitations issued to healthcare workers

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Term insurance policies of various companies put together in one table

 
Among the roughly 1,020 stocks in these categories, 692, or 67 per cent, have entered bear market territory, according to ACE Equity data.
 
Despite the relatively lower declines in their respective indices – the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small cap 100 – the overall outlook remains bleak. The midcap index has decreased by 11.3 per cent from its 52-week high, the small-cap index has dropped by 10.9 per cent, and the benchmark Nifty 50 has seen a decline of 10.7 per cent.
   
Investors should assess the quality of these stocks. If their financials are sound and their long-term business prospects remain robust, investors should continue to hold them. But if these conditions are not met, investors should exit these stocks. Those who are unable to make this assessment should also exit them.

Also Read

PremiumA man rides a bicycle in front of the historic Red Fort, shrouded in smog post Diwali celebrations in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Premium air purifiers that will bring relief as pollution crisis gets worse

Philips Air Purifiers

Businesses gasp as Delhi's bad air chokes demand; air purifiers sales rise

Pollution

Indian firms tackle air pollution with flexible work, install air purifiers

Dyson Purifier Hot Cool Gen1

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 launches in India with dual function: Details

Philips Air Purifiers

Versuni launches new range of Philips Air Purifiers: Check price, features

Topics : air purifiers air purifier senior citizens Personal Finance Air quality air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon