41% parents think traditional edu will not secure kids' future: report

Over 4o per cent of parents globally believe the traditional education-to-employment route is no longer sufficient for their children's future, a report by edtech startup Brightchamps said. Released on World Youth Skills Day by Brightchamps, which calls itself "global next-generation skills learning platform", 'Pulse of Parents' report provides insights into parental concerns about education across 27 countries. It is based on surveys and interviews with 511 parents, and highlights a significant shift in attitudes towards traditional education. The report covers insights from various regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Europe, India, and the United States. It underscores a global trend towards reimagining education to better prepare children for an increasingly dynamic and technology-driven future.



Key findings of the report:

41 per cent of parents globally believe the traditional education-to-employment route is no longer enough for their children’s future, with this figure rising to 56 per cent in the United States.

A striking 65 per cent of parents worldwide emphasise the need for practical skill-building to complement academic learning. This sentiment is particularly strong in South East Asia, India, and Europe, where three out of four parents strongly agree.

Robotics and artificial intelligence/machine learning are perceived as the most crucial life skills for the next decade by 33 per cent of parents globally.

Nearly half (46 per cent) of parents expressed concern about their children’s financial security and questioned the value of expensive degrees in the evolving job market.

In India, 50 per cent of parents feel that school education alone is insufficient to prepare their children for the future.

Ravi Bhushan, founder & CEO of Brightchamps, highlighted the growing scepticism towards traditional educational paths and the increasing demand for practical skills training.