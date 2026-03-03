₹74 lakh over 3 years: Sushmita Sen, mother rent out Goregaon luxury flat

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and her mother, Subhra Sen, have given their apartment on rent in Mumbai, with a starting monthly rent of Rs. 1.95 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was officially registered in February 2026.

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the apartment in Oberoi Exquisite, Goregaon, was rented, with a carpet area of 92.5 sq. m. (996 sq. ft.) and a total area of 115.29 sq. m. (1,241 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces and was registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 18,900, registration charges of Rs. 1,000 and a security deposit of Rs. 6 lakh.

As per Square Yards’ analysis, the lease tenure is set for a period of 36 months. The agreed monthly rent commences at Rs. 1.95 lakh for the first year and increases by 5% to Rs. 2.04 lakh in the second year. In the final year, the rent rises by a further 5% to Rs. 2.14 lakh. Accordingly, the cumulative rental value over the entire three-year term is Rs. 73.76 lakh.

Goregaon is regarded as one of Mumbai’s fastest-growing and strategically positioned real estate destinations, known for its balanced mix of residential comfort, commercial growth, and long-term investment potential.

The locality offers a diverse range of housing options, including modern high-rise apartments, integrated townships, and premium gated communities, attracting working professionals, business owners, and upwardly mobile families.

Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress, model, and former beauty queen who made history as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. She went on to build a successful career in Hindi cinema with notable performances in films such as Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, and later earned critical acclaim for her work in the web series Aarya and Taali.