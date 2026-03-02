EPF interest rate retained at 8.25 per cent for FY26: What it means
EPFO keeps EPF interest rate unchanged at 8.25% for FY26; what it means for retirement savings and salaried employees explained
Amit Kumar New Delhi
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has retained the interest rate on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits at 8.25 per cent for 2025–26, marking the second consecutive year without a change, offering stability but no additional boost to retirement savings.
The decision was taken by EPFO’s apex decision-making body, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), at its meeting on Monday, according to PTI.
For over seven crore salaried subscribers, the move signals continuity in returns from one of India’s most important long-term retirement savings instruments.
What has been announced
According to PTI, EPFO has decided to maintain the 8.25 per cent interest rate, the same level announced for 2024–25.
However, the rate will come into effect only after formal approval from the Ministry of Finance. Once ratified, the interest amount will be credited to subscribers’ EPF accounts.
Why the rate matters for employees
EPF remains a core retirement savings vehicle for salaried workers due to:
Government backing
Compulsory monthly contributions
Tax-efficient long-term compounding
A stable interest rate ensures predictability in retirement planning, particularly at a time when market-linked investments such as equities and debt funds remain subject to volatility.
For employees contributing regularly, even small differences in interest rates can significantly impact the final retirement corpus over decades due to compounding.
How EPF interest rates have moved
The EPF interest rate has seen gradual moderation over the past decade:
2023–24: 8.25 per cent (raised from 8.15 per cent)
2022–23: 8.15 per cent
2021–22: 8.10 per cent — a four-decade low
2020–21: 8.5 per cent
2015–16: 8.8 per cent
According to PTI, the 8.10 per cent rate announced for 2021–22 was the lowest since 1977–78, when EPF deposits earned 8 per cent interest.
What it means for personal finance planning
The unchanged rate indicates EPFO’s attempt to balance member returns with income generated from its investment portfolio, which includes government securities and equities.
For investors, EPF continues to offer:
Relatively high fixed-income returns compared with traditional debt products
Sovereign assurance
Long-term retirement discipline
However, financial planners typically advise salaried individuals not to rely solely on EPF for retirement and to complement it with equity-linked investments for inflation-beating growth.
In practical terms, the status quo means EPF subscribers can expect stable, though not rising, returns on compulsory retirement savings in FY26.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 5:56 PM IST