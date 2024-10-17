Amazon Great Indian Festival: How to turn UPI payments into Rs 10k rewards

Amid the festive fervor of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Pay UPI has launched an exclusive ' Bumper Rewards ' programme as its usage surged a record 16% year-on-year in the first 48 hours of the sale, said the company on Wednesday.
The programme allows users to earn rewards worth up to Rs 10,000 by completing transactions through Amazon Pay UPI, both on and off Amazon.in.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Users can unlock Amazon Pay’s Bumper Rewards on the 1st, 5th, 10th, and 15th UPI transactions across diverse use cases including bill payments, ticket bookings, scan & pay, and more using Amazon Pay UPI.
Customers can earn up to Rs 10,000 in rewards by completing 15 transactions.
“This festive season, every Amazon.in shopper can unlock rewards with Amazon Pay, both on and off our shopping app. We’re introducing 'Bumper Rewards'—an opportunity to earn exciting offers on your 1st, 5th, 10th, and 15th UPI transactions through Amazon Pay. Customers can simply shop on Amazon or use Amazon Pay to pay bills, send money, scan and pay, book tickets, and more. With a chance to earn rewards totaling up to Rs. 10,000 after just 15 transactions, it’s a chance to earn more as you shop! Don’t miss out on the celebration—make the most of your festive shopping with Amazon Pay," said Girish Krishnan – Director - Payments and Merchant Services, Amazon Pay.