Antigua to Grenada: Property purchases here can serve as passport to world

By investing in real estate–linked investment migration programs, investors can acquire a property as well as an alternative residence or citizenship, gaining expanded access to the world.While traditional hubs like New York, London, and Hong Kong have long attracted attention, emerging markets present promising opportunities for discerning investors seeking portfolio optimization and high returns. Among these burgeoning destinations, the Caribbean havens of Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada, Central American jewel Costa Rica, and Mediterranean magnets Greece, Malta, and Spain stand out, according to the 2024 Wealth Report by Henley & Partners.

Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Programs



Thomas Scott, Group Head of Real Estate at Henley & Partners shares insightful details about such investment programmes:

Caribbean Paradises: Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada

Nestled in the heart of the Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda offers pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and a favorable tax regime. The government has streamlined the property title and permit process, making it easier for investors to navigate the market. Tourism fuels demand for vacation homes, rental properties, with luxury beachfront properties, villas, and resorts in high demand.

The Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Program grants citizenship in just three to four months for a USD 200,000 ( Rs 1,66,99,360.00) investment in an approved real estate project. This translates to visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to roughly 150 destinations, including powerhouses like Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, and Europe's Schengen Area.

Grenada

Grenada, another Caribbean gem, attracts high-net-worth individuals with its natural beauty, friendly locals, and government initiatives encouraging foreign investment.

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Program, coupled with political stability and low crime rates, offers a second passport and lucrative real estate opportunities. Investors can secure citizenship and a passport granting access to over 140 destinations (including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, and the Schengen Area) in just three to four months by acquiring Grenadian property for at least USD 220,000 along with a non-refundable contribution of USD 50,000. Notably, Grenada boasts the only Caribbean citizenship program with an E-2 Investor Visa Treaty with the USA, allowing citizens to potentially apply for a non-immigrant visa after residing in Grenada for three years.

Costa Rica:

European Residence by Investment Programmes



The Costa Rica Residence by Investment Program allows international investors to become residents and access the country's business-friendly environment for a USD 150,000 property purchase. Second-home buyers are drawn to Costa Rica's proximity to the USA, favorable tax policies, and high-quality healthcare system.

Greece:

Steeped in history and brimming with natural beauty, Greece offers diverse real estate options and competitive pricing. From historic Aegean villas to traditional stone houses, boutique hotels, and contemporary Athenian apartments, there's something for every investor seeking value and potential appreciation. The market caters to both short-term tourist rentals and long-term residential investments, particularly in urban centers and popular islands like Mykonos and Santorini.

Through the Greece Golden Visa Program, the government incentivizes global investors to purchase real estate with a minimum capital of EUR 250,000 in exchange for Greek residence status. After seven years, residents may be eligible for Greek citizenship, granting EU status. (Important Note: The minimum investment amount is set to increase to EUR 400,000 for applications submitted after August 2024.)

Malta:

Despite being one of the world's smallest and most densely populated countries, Malta's global real estate profile is impressive. Its status as a financial hub and gateway to Europe attracts foreign investors seeking residence or citizenship through real estate investment. The property market features historic properties, luxury apartments, and waterfront developments, especially in popular areas like Gozo, Valletta, Sliema, and St. Julian's. Strong local and international buyer interest, fueled by a robust economy and high demand for rental properties, makes buy-to-let investments particularly lucrative.

The Malta Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment offers citizenship through a certificate of naturalization to foreign individuals and their families who contribute to the country's economic development. This is possible following a 36-month (or, by exception, 12-month) residence period. Maltese citizens have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to an impressive 190 destinations around the world including Europe’s Schengen Area and the UK, Asian centers Hong Kong and Singapore, and North American hubs Canada and the USA.

Spain: Sun, sea, and sustainable growth

Spain’s enduring allure lies in its sun-kissed beaches, rich culture, and diverse real estate market. From cosmopolitan cities like Barcelona and Madrid to coastal enclaves like Marbella and Ibiza, and rustic countryside estates, Spain offers investors a plethora of opportunities across various asset classes. Recent trends point to a resurgence in luxury property sales, fueled by foreign investment, lifestyle migration, and a booming tourism sector.

With the Spain Residence by Investment Program, low interest rates, and a Mediterranean lifestyle, Spain continues to attract wealthy investors seeking a blend of profitability and lifestyle benefits. The program allows international investors to purchase real estate from EUR 500,000 and receive Spanish residence after a 20-day consideration period.