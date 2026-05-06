Axis MF launches Nifty Capital Markets index fund: Who should invest

Axis Mutual Fund has launched the Axis Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund, a low-cost passive scheme tracking the Nifty Capital Markets Total Return Index (TRI) to capitalise on India’s deepening capital markets as an investible theme.

The new fund offer is open from May 4 to May 15. According to Axis, India’s investment landscape has over the past decade shifted from physical to financial assets. Rising incomes, formalisation of the economy, and digitisation have brought in millions of new investors.

Growth is visible in multiple indicators:

Surge in the number of dematerialised accounts

Strong and consistent systematic investment plan inflows

Expansion of mutual fund assets, now at around Rs 79 trillion as of March 2026

Yet, penetration remains relatively low. India’s mutual fund AUM-to-GDP ratio is still below 20 per cent, far behind global averages, indicating significant headroom for growth.

This gap is central to the fund’s investment thesis. Instead of investing directly in listed companies across sectors, the scheme focuses on the “plumbing” of the financial system, the institutions that benefit as participation rises.

What exactly does the fund invest in?

The total return index comprises companies from the Nifty 500 universe that are classified under capital market-related industries.

These include:

Stock exchanges and market infrastructure firms

Asset management companies

Broking platforms and intermediaries

Depository services and related entities

The index follows a free-float market capitalisation weighting methodology and is rebalanced semi-annually.

In practical terms, this means investors get diversified exposure to multiple parts of the capital market ecosystem rather than taking concentrated bets on individual stocks.

Key features of Axis Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund

Type: Open-ended index fund

Benchmark: Nifty Capital Markets TRI

Minimum investment: Rs 100 (and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter)

Exit load: 0.25 per cent if redeemed within 15 days; nil thereafter

Fund managers: Nandik Mallik and Rohit Gautam

The low minimum investment threshold makes the fund accessible to first-time investors, while its passive structure keeps costs relatively contained.

Why this theme may appeal to investors

The fund is positioned as a long-term allocation aligned with India’s structural growth story, said the fund house.

From a portfolio construction perspective, the theme offers:

Indirect exposure to equity market growth: Earnings of these firms tend to rise with trading volumes, asset inflows, and market activity.

Structural rather than cyclical play: Growth is linked to participation trends, not just market returns.

Diversification within financials: It differs from traditional banking and NBFC-heavy financial sector funds.

The passive approach also ensures transparency, as holdings are rule-based and mirror the index composition.

Risks and limitations

Despite the structural narrative, the theme is not without risks.

Market-linked earnings: Capital market companies are sensitive to trading volumes and investor sentiment, which can be volatile.

Concentration risk: While diversified within the theme, the fund is still sector-specific.

Tracking error: As with any index fund, returns may deviate slightly from the benchmark due to expenses and replication challenges.

Moreover, the growth in retail participation—central to the thesis—may not always be linear, particularly during prolonged market downturns.

Should investors consider it?

This is not a core portfolio fund for most investors. Instead, it fits better as a satellite allocation for those who:

Already have diversified equity exposure

Want to take a thematic, long-term view on India’s financialisation

Prefer low-cost passive strategies over active stock selection

The fund has a simple structure but its narrow thematic focus means allocation should be calibrated carefully, typically forming a small portion of the overall portfolio.