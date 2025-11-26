Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / BHIM's new UPI feature allows families to make payments from one bank acct

BHIM's new UPI feature allows families to make payments from one bank acct

Full Delegation allows 'trusted persons' to share financial tasks while the primary account holder retains full control

BHIM UPI

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BHIM Payments App has a new feature that allows a “trusted person” to make limited digital payments on behalf of another directly from the primary user’s bank account.
 
UPI Circle Full Delegation, which was announced by NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL) on Tuesday, will make small, everyday payments easier for senior citizens, young adults and dependents who may not be fully comfortable using UPI on their own.
 
The feature allows households to share financial tasks while the primary account holder retains full control and visibility over every transaction, said NBSL in a press release.
 

What the new delegation feature allows

 
Under the Full Delegation model, a primary user can authorise a secondary user, a family member, child, spouse, staff member or dependent to make UPI payments directly from a bank account.
 
 
NBSL said the primary user can:

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

No need to postpone Kerala's SIR, process nearing completion: ECI tells SC

cheese and dementia link

Eating cheese weekly may lower dementia risk, finds new Japanese study

winter joint bone health tips

How to protect your bones and joints this winter: Simple tips that help

ChatGPT

ChatGPT likely to have 220 mn paying subscribers every week by 2030

bhopal students protests

Violence erupts at VIT Bhopal as students protest jaundice outbreak

 
  • Set a monthly spending limit of up to Rs 15,000
  • Choose a validity period of up to five years
  • Track every payment for complete transparency
 
According to NBSL, the feature eliminates the need for the secondary user to have a bank-linked UPI ID, improving access for senior citizens or dependents who may not manage digital accounts actively.
 
Full Delegation “moves beyond real-time approvals to enable trusted, autonomous payments within defined limits” and mirrors how most Indian households operate on trust and shared responsibilities, said Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and chief executive officer of NBSL.
 

Who stands to benefit

 
NBSL highlighted several use cases for the new feature:
 
  • Senior citizens who own bank accounts but hesitate to make digital payments can now transact independently through a trusted delegate.
  • Young adults and students can manage daily or educational expenses with limits set by parents.
  • Small business owners can allow staff to pay for fuel, tolls or other operating costs without handling cash.
  • Digitally inexperienced users such as dependents can rely on a primary user’s oversight while completing essential payments.
 

How to use UPI Circle on BHIM:

 
NBSL outlined the following steps for activating Full Delegation:
 
  • Open the BHIM app and go to the UPI Circle section.
  • Select ‘Invite to circle’ and enter the delegate’s mobile number.
  • Add their UPI ID or scan their QR code.
  • Choose ‘Approve a Monthly Limit (Full Delegation)’.
  • Select the relationship and verify the person’s identity using Aadhaar or other available documents.
  • Set the monthly limit (up to Rs 15,000) and choose the validity period (one month to five years).
  • Pick the bank account and authenticate using the UPI PIN.
  • Once the secondary user accepts the request, they can start making payments after a brief cooling period.
 
The feature marks a step towards more inclusive digital payments, particularly for households that share financial tasks or support elderly family members.
 

More From This Section

Real estate

Luxury home prices jump 40% in 3 years-NCR leads with a massive 72% surge

labour Law, Labour Ministry, Contract labour laws, new labour codes

New labour codes likely to boost pension, trim monthly salaries: Tax expert

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

Infra's exploding: Nifty Infra beats Nifty50 by 2X and it's just the start

Zoomcar

Zero repair costs for hosts: Listing your car on Zoomcar just got safer

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank news, Ujjivan SFB stock price today, Ujjivan SFB share target 2025, Ujjivan bank universal license update, Small finance banks in India 2025, Best small finance bank stocks India, Universal banking license India, RBI univer

PSU bank ETFs and index funds: Rebalance instead of chasing momentum

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon