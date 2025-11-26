Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ChatGPT likely to have 220 mn paying subscribers every week by 2030

ChatGPT likely to have 220 mn paying subscribers every week by 2030

Around 35 million people (about 5 per cent of weekly users) were already paying for the ChatGPT Plus plan at $20 per month or the Pro plan at $200 per month as of July this year

ChatGPT

OpenAI expects about 20 per cent of its future revenue to come from new features, such as shopping tools and advertising options. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI expects that at least 220 million users will pay for a ChatGPT subscription every week by 2030, The Information reported on Tuesday. According to the report, OpenAI believes that by 2030, about 8.5 per cent of its projected 2.6 billion weekly users will become paying subscribers. This would make ChatGPT one of the biggest subscription services in the world.

How many users ChatGPT have currently?

According to TechCrunch, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman last month said ChatGPT has reached 800 million weekly active users, driven by an increase in adoption among consumers, developers, enterprises, and governments.  
 
"More than 800 million people use ChatGPT every week, and we process over 6 billion tokens per minute on the application programming interface. Thanks to all of you, AI has gone from something people play with to something people build with every day," he said.
 

OpenAI has 35 mn paid users

According to The Information, around 35 million people (about 5 per cent of weekly users) were already paying for the ChatGPT Plus plan at $20 per month or the Pro plan at $200 per month as of July this year.
 
The report said that in September, OpenAI earned around $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, marking a 16 per cent increase from the same period last year. However, the company also spent $2.5 billion, mainly on research and development and the high costs of running ChatGPT.

Also Read

Jensen Huang, Jensen, Nvidia

Nvidia CEO asks to boost AI usage, says employees should not fear job cuts

hp

HP planning to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees by FY28, boosts AI efforts

Google, Alphabet

Google, the sleeping giant in global AI race, now fully awake with Gemini 3

Modi G20

An AI compact: The world needs operational standards to avert riskspremium

mining minerals mines

Minecraft 2.0: AI-driven exploration reshaping India's hunt for rare earths

What revenue will come from new features?

OpenAI expects about 20 per cent of its future revenue to come from new features, such as shopping tools and advertising options. This week, it launched a personal shopping assistant in ChatGPT, which could later bring in money through ads or commissions from sales, The Information said.

OpenAI promoting affordable options

The company is also introducing more affordable pricing for users in India. OpenAI is offering ChatGPT Go at no cost for 12 months to Indian users who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, which started on November 4.
 
As reported earlier by Business Standard, the move has attracted strong user interest and pushed the app to the No. 1 position across all categories on the Google Play Store for more than a month. According to Sensor Tower trends, ChatGPT held the top spot from October 26 through November 24.
 
However, giving away its newest AI tier for free has also had a negative impact. ChatGPT slipped in the 'top grossing' charts, which are rankings based on users who pay for apps or make in-app purchases on the Google Play Store. It fell from No. 5 on November 4 to No. 11 by November 24.

More From This Section

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo brings Red Rock Deli gourmet chips to Indian snack market

Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal bets on new home batteries to revive business

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court's Sterling ruling may pave way for similar settlements

Xoriant

Xoriant buys quality engineering firm TestDevLab to expand its presence

Apple

Apple moves Delhi HC against CCI's power to levy fines on global turnover

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon