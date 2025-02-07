Big relief for home loan borrowers as RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reduced the repo rate (RR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25% from 6.5% following its first monetary policy review of the year. This policy decision marks the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting chaired by the newly appointed RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra.
"This decision is expected to bring relief to loan borrowers, as banks are likely to lower lending rates for home loans, auto loans, and business credit. Lower borrowing costs will encourage spending and investment, providing a much-needed boost to economic activity," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.
"This move is expected to drive demand for housing, boosting market activity and encouraging more people to invest in real estate. It also enhances confidence among both buyers and developers, leading to a stronger and more dynamic sector," said Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson of Nahar Group and Senior Vice President of NAREDCO- Maharashtra.
"This supportive monetary policy was imperative, especially after the recent 50-basis-point reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), which has already injected significant liquidity into the banking system," said Boman Irani, President, CREDAI National.
The move to cut the repo rate comes a week after Budget 2025 proposed making normal income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free under the new tax regime for the financial year 2025-26.
How will this affect your home loan?
Shetty explains:
Assume you took a loan of Rs 50 lakh one year ago at 9% for 20 years. In this case, the total EMI paid over the duration of the loan comes to approximately Rs 58 lakh. A repo rate cut means that the entire reduction is transmitted. Typically, the bank will maintain your EMI. This means that you save on the total interest you repay as well as reduce your tenor. So, in this case, your loan is at 9% in the first year and reduced after that in proportion to the rate cut.
If the rate cut is for 50 basis points, your loan is reset to 8.5%. Your overall interest will reduce to approximately Rs 50 lakh, a savings of Rs 8 lakh. Your overall tenor will reduce to 222 months, meaning your loan will end 18 months earlier. If the rate cut is for 25 basis points, your tenor reduces by 10 months to 230 months while your interest comes down to Rs 53.6 lakh, a savings of Rs 4.4 lakh over the duration of your loan.
Interest rate: 9%
Interest outflow: Rs 57,96,711.47
Interest savings: Rs 0.00
Total tenor: 240 months
Tenor savings: 0 months
Interest rate: 8.75%
Interest outflow: Rs 53,60,243.80
Interest savings: Rs 4,36,467.67
Total tenor: 230 months
Tenor savings: 10 months
Interest rate: 8.50%
Interest outflow: Rs 49,77,144.17
Interest savings: Rs 8,19,567.30
Total tenor: 222 months
Tenor savings: 18 months What must homebuyers do?
"Homebuyers should take advantage of lower home loan interest rates, which will reduce EMIs and ease financial burdens. Prospective buyers can compare loan offers from banks and financial institutions to secure the best deal. Those with existing loans may consider refinancing to benefit from the lower rates. With demand for housing expected to rise, this is also a great time to explore property investment opportunities", said Yagnik.
"Acting quickly to lock in favourable rates can lead to significant long-term savings and a smart real estate investment before any market fluctuations occur," he added.
Take a look at 20 banks/financial institutes that offer the lowest interest rates for amounts above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh, based on data from Paisabazaar.com:
1. Union Bank of India: 8.35% - 10.90%
2. Bank of India: 8.35% - 10.85%
3. Bank of Maharashtra: 8.35% - 11.15%
4. Punjab National Bank: 8.40% - 10.15%
5. Indian Bank: 8.40% - 10.30%
6. Indian Overseas Bank: 8.40% - 10.60%
7. Bank of Baroda: 8.40% - 10.65%
8. Canara Bank: 8.45% - 11.25%
9. UCO Bank: 8.45% - 10.30%
10. Bajaj Housing Finance: 8.50% onwards
11. State Bank of India: 8.50% - 9.85%
12. Punjab and Sind Bank: 8.50% - 10%
13. HSBC Bank: 8.50% onwards
14. City Union Bank: 8.50% - 10%
15. LIC Housing Finance: 8.50% - 10.55%
16. PNB Housing Finance: 8.50% - 14.50%
17. Godrej Housing Finance: 8.55% onwards
18. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: 8.60% - 9.95%
19. Aditya Birla Capital: 8.60% onwards
20. South Indian Bank: 8.70% - 11.70%