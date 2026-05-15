Buying a home? UP regulator lists 6 steps to check property's legality

Homebuyers risk being defrauded or running into legal disputes if they buy a property without checking land records or layout plans, a regulator has warned in an advisory issued on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has asked people to rely on verified project information available on its portal instead of depending solely on advertisements, brochures or verbal assurances from developers and brokers. The move comes at a time when housing demand in cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow and Ghaziabad remains strong, with many first-time buyers entering the market.

For homebuyers, especially those taking loans, a wrong property decision can lock savings for years and create long legal battles. UPRERA’s latest advisory effectively acts as a checklist before paying booking amounts or signing agreements.

Why these checks matter for homebuyers

In recent years, many buyers across India have faced issues such as stalled projects, unauthorised construction, diversion of funds, double-selling of units and disputes over land ownership. Such problems often leave buyers paying both rent and EMIs simultaneously.

UPRERA said buyers should independently verify project-related information through the regulator’s online platform before committing money.

The authority has identified six areas that require careful scrutiny.

1. Check land title and ownership

The first step is verifying whether the developer legally owns the land or has valid rights to develop it.

Buyers should ensure the land is free from disputes, litigation or third-party claims. If ownership records are unclear, the risk of project delays or court cases rises sharply.

In many disputed projects across the country, buyers later discovered that the land itself was under legal challenge. Such cases can delay possession for years.

2. Verify approved maps and layout plans

UPRERA has advised buyers to examine the sanctioned building plan and layout approved by the competent authority.

This helps buyers confirm whether the flat, tower or amenities being marketed are actually approved. Developers sometimes alter layouts later or add extra towers without proper approvals.

Any mismatch between the sanctioned plan and actual construction can create future legal or municipal issues, including demolition risks or delayed occupancy certificates.

3. Match the flat or plot with inventory records

The regulator has also asked buyers to verify inventory details uploaded on the portal.

This means checking whether the exact flat, plot or commercial unit being offered is officially registered and still available for sale.

The exercise can help prevent duplicate sales or booking-related frauds. Buyers should match unit numbers, size and category with records available online before making payments.

4. Review the project bank account details

Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, developers are required to deposit 70 per cent of the money collected from buyers into a separate project-specific account.

The purpose is to ensure that funds are used only for construction and development of that project, instead of being diverted elsewhere.

UPRERA has advised buyers to verify these bank account details on the portal. For buyers, this is an important safeguard because fund diversion has historically been one of the biggest reasons for project delays.

5. Study quarterly progress reports

Developers registered with RERA must periodically upload Quarterly Progress Reports (QPRs).

These reports provide updates on construction status, timelines and regulatory compliance. Buyers can use them to assess whether work is progressing on schedule.

Frequent updates and visible construction activity generally indicate better transparency and execution discipline. Missing or irregular updates may warrant caution.

6. Check complaints against the builder

Before finalising a purchase, buyers should also review whether complaints have been filed against the promoter.

A high number of unresolved grievances related to delayed possession, refund disputes or quality concerns may indicate elevated risk.

While a few complaints may not always be unusual in large projects, repeated disputes or regulatory action against a builder should be carefully evaluated.

UPRERA urges buyers to depend on verified information

In the advisory, UPRERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the authority remains focused on creating a transparent and buyer-friendly real estate environment in the state.

He said digital tools and regulatory oversight are being used to empower homebuyers with verified information and reduce instances of fraud and malpractice.

The regulator has also cautioned buyers against relying solely on promotional material or verbal commitments made by developers and agents.

How buyers can verify projects online

Homebuyers can access project details through the official UPRERA portal.

The process includes:

Visiting the “Registered Projects” section

Searching through the project name or registration number

Opening the project profile using the “Blue Eye” icon

Reviewing details such as registration status, completion timelines, promoter information, land records and project bank accounts

For buyers planning to invest large savings or take long-term home loans, these checks may appear time-consuming, but they can significantly reduce the risk of financial stress later.