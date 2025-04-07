Monday, April 07, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ChatGPT can generate fake Aadhaar, PAN cards: How to verify them

ChatGPT can generate fake Aadhaar, PAN cards: How to verify them

If an individual is using an AI-generated Aadhaar or PAN card, a criminal complaint for fraud can be initiated against them

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In recent weeks, OpenAI's ChatGPT has been making headlines for its advanced image generation capabilities, which have sparked both fascination and concern. The AI tool, known for its ability to create realistic images, has been used to generate fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, raising significant security and privacy concerns. This development has led to discussions about the potential misuse of AI and the need for stricter regulations.
 
“The possibility of misuse of identity cards generated by AI is both broad but also potentially not as much of a problem as one imagines. While AI like ChatGPT has the ability to create photorealistic identity cards, it does not have access to governmental databases such as the Aadhaar and PAN databases. Consequently, while the AI can create an Aadhaar or PAN card that looks authentic, it cannot actually generate a true Aadhaar or PAN card with a genuine Aadhaar or PAN number,” said Niharika Karanjawala-Misra, principal associate at Karanjawala & Co. 
 
 
“If an individual is using an AI-generated Aadhaar or PAN card, a criminal complaint for fraud can be initiated against them,” Niharika said.

Also Read

PremiumKaran Mohla, General Partner, B Capital

We're focused on AI-robotics partnerships, says B Capital's Karan Mohla

Studio Ghibli, ChatGPT, OpenAI, artificial intelligence

Studio Ghibli AI art trend: A privacy nightmare in disguise, experts warn

Tinder, dating apps

Flirt like a pro: Tinder's new AI game coaches users on romantic banter

OpenAI

'India is now our fastest-growing market', says OpenAI COO on ChatGPT boom

Sam Altman

Amazing to watch India leading in AI adoption: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

 
“To ensure the authenticity, accountability, and integrity of official records, governments must adopt a multi-pronged legal approach that prohibits the use of AI tools in the generation of sensitive documents. This includes enacting specific laws or administrative rules to restrict AI involvement in policy and legal drafting, mandating human certification of authorship, conducting periodic audits using AI-detection technologies, and updating IT and data governance frameworks to block unauthorised AI use. Training government personnel on the risks and limitations of generative AI is equally essential to preserve the sanctity of public documentation and democratic processes,” said Mitakshara Goyal, partner, Svarniti Law Offices.
 
Ashwin R Anneppanavar, partner, IndiaLaw LLP explains how to verify the authenticity of Aadhaar cards and PAN cards.
 
One can visit the official UIDAI website to confirm and verify the authenticity of the Aadhaar number. They Need to enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code and the system performs a verification check. If the number is valid, you will receive a message confirming the authenticity of your Aadhaar Card. This process helps users authenticate their cards and safeguard against fraud.
 
The integration of secure QR codes has played a vital role in the verification and to check the authenticity of Aadhaar and PAN cards and effectively prevent the circulation of fake cards or duplicates. An essential check involves scanning the QR code on the card to ensure it is genuine. The government provides online tools for verifying Aadhaar and PAN cards.  Calculate Income Tax: Income Tax Calculator Tool
 
Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, explains how to stay protected from scams using AI-generated Aadhaar or PAN.
 
-  Always verify identities through government portals before onboarding individuals or vendors.
 
- Educate employees and customers about red flags in fake documents.
 
- Use secure KYC verification platforms that include biometric and OTP-based checks.
 
- Never share your Aadhaar/PAN copy without masking sensitive information.

More From This Section

US students, students in US

F-1 visa revoked: How foreign students can deal with Trump-era rules

PAN card, Aadhar Card

Why is it must to link Aadhaar by Dec 31 with PAN issued via enrolment ID

Axis Bank

Axis Bank starts 'in-app mobile OTP' to protect users from frauds, scams

REAL ESTATE

PE investments in Indian real estate down 43% in 5 years at $3.7 bn in FY25

Canada

Canadians travelling to US: Your phones, laptops may be checked, beware!

Topics : Aadhaar ChatGPT PAN

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon