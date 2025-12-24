Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PE/VC funding up 31% to $5.6 bn in Nov; exits at $3.2 bn, IPOs lead

PE/VC funding up 31% to $5.6 bn in Nov; exits at $3.2 bn, IPOs lead

By number of deals, the transactions were flat at 101 year-on-year and slightly higher than 109 in October.

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

At $2.1 billion, buyout investments accounted for the largest share of PE/VC activity in November 2025, recording a 37 per cent rise year-on-year

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments in India rebounded sharply in November 2025, rising 31 per cent year-on-year to $5.6 billion, signalling renewed momentum after a relatively muted first half of the year. The jump has narrowed the gap with last year’s fundraising pace, with total PE/VC investments touching $49.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, or nearly 88 per cent of the $56.2 billion recorded in full-year 2024, according to a joint report by industry body IVCA and consultancy EY.
 
Deal values in November were also marginally higher on a month-on-month basis, increasing 4 per cent from $5.4 billion in October, even as deal volumes remained broadly stable. 
 
 
The number of transactions stood at 101 deals, flat compared to a year ago and slightly lower than 109 deals in October.
 
Industry experts expect full-year deal values to close broadly in line with, or marginally below, last year’s totals. “Valuations continue to remain elevated, and the bid-ask spread between sellers and investors continues to be the main impediment to faster PE/VC deal closures,” said Vivek Soni, Partner at EY. He added that investors remain cautiously optimistic, with expectations that a potential US-India free trade agreement could help reset risk appetite and improve deal momentum.
 
Buyout investments emerged as the largest contributor to PE/VC activity in November, accounting for $2.1 billion, a 37 per cent increase year-on-year. Startup investments followed closely at $1.7 billion, marking a strong 56 per cent jump, indicating renewed confidence in early-stage and venture-backed companies after a prolonged funding slowdown.

Growth investments also showed sharp improvement, more than doubling to $811 million, reflecting selective capital deployment into scaled businesses with clearer profitability paths.
 
Sector-wise, real estate dominated PE/VC investments during the month, attracting $3.7 billion, far ahead of other sectors. Infrastructure followed with $531 million, while financial services drew $484 million. Together, these three sectors accounted for a commanding 84 per cent of total PE/VC investments in November.
 
Exit activity remained resilient, with 23 exits worth $3.2 billion recorded in November, slightly lower than the $3.7 billion logged in the same month last year. IPOs emerged as the preferred exit route, accounting for $1.5 billion across seven listings, reflecting improving public market conditions and growing appetite for well-priced offerings.
 
Fundraising momentum strengthens
 
Fundraising activity also gained traction, with PE and VC platforms raising $2.4 billion in November for future deployments. This was more than double the $1.1 billion raised a year ago and higher than the $1.8 billion mobilised in October, suggesting that fund managers are positioning for increased investment activity in 2026.  With inputs from PTI

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

